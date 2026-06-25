Junkster RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Junkster RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

Junkster is an all-new 3D action platforming adventure with a unique building mechanic.

When an intergalactic cargo ship crash-lands on a dangerous junkyard planet, it is up to a scrappy, little construction bot named UM-13, or UM for short, to save the day!

Armed only with his trusty robo-wrench, UM must transform the galaxys useless garbage into slightly more functional garbage as he searches for the parts to repair his ship and recovers his lost cargo of precious human artifacts.

With a visual style that captures the retro vibe of 80’s era American comicbooks, each action-packed issue sees Um go toe-to-robot-toe with hungry trash mutants and renegade bots.

And as a special bonus, each exciting issue comes complete with a Junkster toy to add to your collection.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : Junkster_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.6 GB

MD5SUM : 8f2854824d335ae1b921fc37bb6b4f82

System Requirements of Junkster RUNE

Before you start Junkster RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: 64-bit Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 2600

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GEFORCE GTX 970 or equivalent

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 12 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: 64-bit Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i7-10700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2060 or equivalent

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 12 GB available space

Junkster RUNE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Junkster RUNE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





