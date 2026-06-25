MOLE TENOKE Free Download
MOLE TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, adventure and indie game.
MOLE TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview
MOLE is a psychological horror experience with tactile simulation elements about madness, faith, and the depths we choose to dig. You are the Navigator aboard a deep-bore vessel, a colossal drilling machine. But the crew is gone. The vessel is silent. And the Signal wont stop calling.
Spiral into your own history as fragments of your memory surface with choices that refuse to stay buried. Interact with the vessel’s complex systems, solve diegetic puzzles, and unravel the mystery behind your missing crew.
Keep the vessel alive as you descend into impossible depths at the cost of your sanity eroding.
Keep it Together
Operate the Vessel
Survive
Reveal the Truth
Mature Content Description
The developers describe the content like this:
The game depicts death, killing and suicide.
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE
- Game File Name : MOLE_TENOKE.zip
- Game Download Size : 1.7 GB
- MD5SUM : b542b56b154824be61ba905cc0717144
System Requirements of MOLE TENOKE
Before you start MOLE TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
* OS: Windows 10 64-bit
* Processor: Intel Core i5-11400, Ryzen 5 3600
* Memory: 8 GB RAM
* Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti, AMD RX5700
* DirectX: Version 11
* Storage: 1200 MB available space
Recommended:
* OS: Windows 11 64-bit
* Processor: Intel Core i5-11400, Ryzen 5 3600
* Memory: 16 GB RAM
* Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2050, AMD Radeon RX 660M
* DirectX: Version 12
* Storage: 1200 MB available space
MOLE TENOKE Free Download
Click on the below button to start MOLE TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.