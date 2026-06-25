MOLE TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, adventure and indie game.

MOLE TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

MOLE is a psychological horror experience with tactile simulation elements about madness, faith, and the depths we choose to dig. You are the Navigator aboard a deep-bore vessel, a colossal drilling machine. But the crew is gone. The vessel is silent. And the Signal wont stop calling.

Spiral into your own history as fragments of your memory surface with choices that refuse to stay buried. Interact with the vessel’s complex systems, solve diegetic puzzles, and unravel the mystery behind your missing crew.

Keep the vessel alive as you descend into impossible depths at the cost of your sanity eroding.

Keep it Together

Operate the Vessel

Survive

Reveal the Truth

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

The game depicts death, killing and suicide.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : MOLE_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.7 GB

MD5SUM : b542b56b154824be61ba905cc0717144

System Requirements of MOLE TENOKE

Before you start MOLE TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-11400, Ryzen 5 3600

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti, AMD RX5700

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 1200 MB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 11 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-11400, Ryzen 5 3600

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2050, AMD Radeon RX 660M

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 1200 MB available space

MOLE TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start MOLE TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





