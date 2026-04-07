Is Zombody Home GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, strategy and indie game.

Is Zombody Home GoldBerg PC Game 2026 Overview

Protect the last standing tiny house from attacking zombie hordes.

Upgrade your weapon, build up a fortress out of your house and get special powers.

Then unleash the carnage over the zombies!

*10 out of 10 zombies recommend this game!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: GoldBerg

Game File Name : Is_Zombody_Home_GoldBerg.zip

Game Download Size : 1.9 GB

MD5SUM : 18b3a9a538d9678ee20fe7a1feea4a85

System Requirements of Is Zombody Home GoldBerg

Before you start Is Zombody Home GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 64bit

* Processor: QuadCore 3.2ghz+

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GTX 10th series or Radeon RX 460 / RX 560+

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 64bit

* Processor: QuadCore 3.2ghz+

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GTX 10th series or Radeon RX 460 / RX 560+

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Is Zombody Home GoldBerg Free Download

Click on the below button to start Is Zombody Home GoldBerg. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





