Fireside Fables Wholesome Narrative Adventure TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing indie game.

Fireside Fables Wholesome Narrative Adventure TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Fireside Fables is a narrative driven 3D platformer, which follows a group of children telling stories around a campfire. These stories then come to life, and you play through them as your favourite plushie!

* You will be transported across worlds! From a pirate island, to a lush forest, even to outer space – Anywhere that the children’s imaginations can take you!

* Fireside Fables will tell a heartwarming story about a group of children, who escape into their imaginations.

Before you start your journey into each world, you will have time to sit at the campfire with the other children. You will be able to learn their thoughts, feelings, loves, fears…

* Over the course of the game, the underlying narrative will begin to show itself. There is more to these kids than initially seems…

* InkForge Studios is supporting Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity (GOSH Charity) by donating 25% of the games Steam revenue!

* InkForge Studios Creative Director, Thomas Hunt, is a outpatient at GOSH. From the age of just 2 weeks old, Tom had to undergo an operation and has been a patient there ever since. This was what initially fueled our desire to develop our previous title, ‘I’ll be Brave, Tomorrow’ in partnership with GOSH, and the same is true for ‘Fireside Fables’!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Fireside_Fables_Wholesome_Narrative_Adventure_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 5.1 GB

MD5SUM : c3b1dee0384a5d2a00421f907d8c54bc

System Requirements of Fireside Fables Wholesome Narrative Adventure TENOKE

Before you start Fireside Fables Wholesome Narrative Adventure TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS *: Windows XP/Vista/7/8 or 10.

* Processor: 2.3 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo or better.

* Memory: 1024 MB RAM

* Graphics: DirectX 9 compatible video card with at least 1024MB of VRAM.

* DirectX: Version 9.0

* Storage: 2000 MB available space

Fireside Fables Wholesome Narrative Adventure TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Fireside Fables Wholesome Narrative Adventure TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





