NUTMEG A Nostalgic DB Football Manager TENOKE Free Download
NUTMEG A Nostalgic DB Football Manager TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, sports and strategy game.
NUTMEG A Nostalgic DB Football Manager TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview
Deckbuilding goes in two-footed on football management!
Become the gaffer of a classic football team and embark on a nostalgic 20-year journey up and down the English football Divisions through the 1980s and 1990s.
A Game of Two Halves
Pick your line-up and formations, and challenge the opposition in a fast-paced card battler with three points on the line in every match.
Move the Goalposts
The only football game where getting cards is a good thing! Earn card packs by completing challenges. Combine cards to enhance your deck and bully the other team off the pitch.
Get Your Head in the Game
Route one? Tiki-taka? Counter-attacking? Refine skills and strategies in training to earn extra card packs and humble your opponents when Saturday comes.
Keep Your Eye on the Ball
Pick your club, manage player transfers, scout and develop youth talent, and scrap for every place across four Divisions.
Get Stuck In
Manage the entire club from your desk. Control the finances, talk with the press, and hire and fire backroom staff. Don’t get too distracted by any retro games on the computer…
Big Game Player
Immerse yourself in some of the most iconic eras of English football. Unlock new clubs each season and decide whether to be a journeyman manager or a one-club hero.
Charity Donations
Your support will help make a lasting impact, as Nutmeg has teamed up with both the Joey Beauchamp Foundation and the Dalian Atkinson Legacy Trust as our official charity partners. 0.05 from every sale will be donated to each of our charity partners.
Named in honour of former Oxford United player Joey Beauchamp, The Joey Beauchamp Foundation aims to address the pressing need for mental health support and awareness within the Oxfordshire community via collaboration and community engagement.
The Dalian Atkinson Legacy Fund, established by the family of the former Aston Villa, Ipswich Town, and Sheffield Wednesday player, is dedicated to celebrating Dalians lifelong passion for sports and its positive impact on our community. The aim of the fund is to inspire young people to actively participate in sports, fostering their growth and well-being.
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE
- Game File Name : NUTMEG_A_Nostalgic_DB_Football_Manager_TENOKE.zip
- Game Download Size : 4.2 GB
- MD5SUM : 7bf559b2b92bd54248768386b997ba66
System Requirements of NUTMEG A Nostalgic DB Football Manager TENOKE
Before you start NUTMEG A Nostalgic DB Football Manager TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel i5-8250U or AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: Integrated Graphics (Intel UHD 620 / Iris 655 or AMD Vega 6)
- Storage: 8 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD Required
Recommended:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 11 64-bit
- Processor: Intel i5-9400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1050Ti (4GB)
- Storage: 12 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD Required
NUTMEG A Nostalgic DB Football Manager TENOKE Free Download
Click on the below button to start NUTMEG A Nostalgic DB Football Manager TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.