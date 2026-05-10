Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree v1.4 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action game.

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree v1.4 PC Game 2026 Overview

In this Roguelite adventure set in a far-off mystic realm, ancient forces stir, and untold dangers await. As Towa, lead the guardians of the sacred tree in forging strong relationships and powerful swords to fight Magatsus forces and determine the future of Shinju Village.

– ENTER A VIBRANT WORLD FILLED WITH BEAUTY AND PERILOUS DANGER

On their quest to restore peace, play as Towa and the Guardians as they explore far-off lands threatened by Magatsus evil influence. In a world where even splendor hides a lurking threat, courage is the only way forward. As Hitoshi Sakimotos melodies guide the way, a breathtaking yet untamed landscape unfolds where the fight to save Shinju Village begins.

– FIGHT AS A DUO IN A THRILLING ROGUELITE COMBAT

Towa, priestess of Shinju, stands united with 8 trustworthy companions to defeat Magatsu. Fight alongside a fellow guardian and wield the power of the sacred sword (Tsurugi) and staff (Kagura). Each guardian has its own abilities and set of swords, making each combat style and guardian pair unique. Together, pave your way through colorful lands, conquer dungeons, and defeat Magatsus minions!

– FORGE WEAPONS AND BONDS THAT STAND THE TEST OF TIME

As the guardians pursue their quests across different timelines, the village evolves over the years. Develop unique bonds with its residents and learn more about their customs and stories that are woven into the inner workings of the village. Each visit is a chance to train at the dojo, summon powerful Graces, and craft new swords at the smithing shop.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.4

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Towa_and_the_Guardians_of_the_Sacred_Tree_v1_4.zip

Game Download Size : 7.2 GB

MD5SUM : 00dbcce48f794a5cb171a20895fd2109

System Requirements of Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree v1.4

Before you start Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree v1.4 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i3-8100 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 / AMD Radeon R7 250

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 8 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 1080p/60fps with graphics settings at “Low”. Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i3-8100 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 250 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 650Ti / Intel Arc A310

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 8 GB available space

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree v1.4 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree v1.4. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





