Tokyo Xtreme Racer v1.4.1 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing racing and role playing game.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer v1.4.1 PC Game 2026 Overview

Gameplay Race through Tokyo’s night highways in fast-paced street battles against powerful rivals. Drive customized cars, dodge traffic, and use skill and strategy to reduce your opponent’s Spirit Points (SP) to win races. Tune your vehicle, unlock new abilities with the PERK System, and challenge over 450 unique racers on the legendary Shuto Expressway.

Key Features

Race through the legendary Tokyo Shuto Expressway at night in fully customized high-performance cars.

Battle hundreds of rivals in intense highway races where strategy matters as much as speed.

Experience a unique SP Battle System where reducing your opponent’s Spirit Points is the key to victory.

Drive on realistic recreations of Tokyo’s famous expressway routes with immersive night-time atmosphere.

Choose from 30+ officially licensed car manufacturers and authentic aero parts.

Customize your vehicle with advanced tuning, detailed handling settings, body colors, stickers, and vinyl graphics.

Meet and challenge over 450 unique rivals, each with their own personalities and driving styles.

Explore parking areas where rival stories unfold and new legends are born.

Unlock powerful upgrades and abilities using the new PERK System skill tree.

Earn BP from victories to permanently improve rewards, driver skills, and gameplay convenience.

Enjoy full steering wheel controller support with customizable key mapping options.

Supports popular racing wheels including Fanatec, Logitech/Logicool, MOZA, HORI, and Thrustmaster devices.

Designed for players who love authentic Japanese highway street racing culture and competitive battles.

Create your ultimate machine and dominate the highways to become the fastest racer on the Shuto Expressway.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.4.1

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Tokyo_Xtreme_Racer_v1_4_1.zip

Game Download Size : 12 GB

MD5SUM : db317997e6bbeb3cc3b2870f644a21f

System Requirements of Tokyo Xtreme Racer v1.4.1

Before you start Tokyo Xtreme Racer v1.4.1 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10/11 64-Bit

* Processor: Intel Core i7-7700 or Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or AMD Ryzen 7 1700

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti(VRAM 4GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 12 GB available space

* Additional Notes: 1920×1080 with graphics setting at Low recommended. SSD recommended.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10/11 64-Bit

* Processor: Intel Core i7-13700 or AMD Ryzen 9 7900X or AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060(VRAM 8GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6700

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 12 GB available space

* Additional Notes: graphics setting at High recommended. SSD recommended.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer v1.4.1 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Tokyo Xtreme Racer v1.4.1. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





