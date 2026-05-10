The Saint v1.0.6 BADKARMA Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing indie game.

The Saint v1.0.6 BADKARMA PC Game 2026 Overview

The Saint is a first-person psychological horror experience focused on atmosphere, mystery, and storytelling.

Set in a remote and abandoned village hidden deep within the forest, you will uncover the dark history behind a tragic ritual and the fate of a grieving mother whose voice still echoes through the ruins.

Explore haunting environments, search for clues, solve environmental puzzles, and piece together the truth behind the events that destroyed the village.

As you investigate the remains of the settlement, you will encounter disturbing visions, supernatural occurrences, and the consequences of beliefs that led the villagers down a path of fear and sacrifice.

Every document, location, and encounter reveals another fragment of the story.

Inspired by classic psychological horror, The Saint focuses on tension, atmosphere, and narrative discovery rather than constant action.

Some voices ask for help.

Others lead you into darkness.

Will you uncover the truth

or become part of the curse?

Immersive Psychological Horror

Step into a dark and unsettling world inspired by classic psychological horror. Explore a cursed village where silence, atmosphere, and tension create a constant feeling of unease.

Story-Driven Mystery

Uncover the tragic story behind a forgotten village, a grieving mother, and a ritual that should have never happened. Piece together the truth through exploration, documents, and disturbing encounters.

Explore a Haunted Forest

Navigate through a mysterious forest filled with abandoned places, hidden paths, and remnants of a forgotten past. Every location holds fragments of the story waiting to be discovered.

Environmental Puzzles

Solve puzzles tied to the environment and the story as you uncover the secrets buried within the village.

Supernatural Encounters

Experience unsettling visions and paranormal events as the past refuses to stay buried and the consequences of the ritual begin to reveal themselves.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This Game may contain content not appropriate for all ages, or may not be suitable for viewing at work: Frequent Violence or Gore.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.0.6

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: BADKARMA

Game File Name : The_Saint_v1_0_6_BADKARMA.zip

Game Download Size : 5.1 GB

MD5SUM : a922b718f688ede953c10b18d8e54d4c

System Requirements of The Saint v1.0.6 BADKARMA

Before you start The Saint v1.0.6 BADKARMA Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (64bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 2.8 GHz / AMD FX-6300, 3.5 GHz

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1050 4gb vram or AMD RX 580 4gb

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 4 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

* Additional Notes: Some localization and parts of the voice acting were created using AI tools. This was used to support multiple languages and enhance accessibility.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (64bit) or Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD equivalent

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6 gb or AMD RX 580 8gb

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 4 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

* Additional Notes: Some localization and parts of the voice acting were created using AI tools. This was used to support multiple languages and enhance accessibility.

The Saint v1.0.6 BADKARMA Free Download

Click on the below button to start The Saint v1.0.6 BADKARMA. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





