The Hundred Line Last Defense Academy v1.2.0 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and simulation game.

The Hundred Line Last Defense Academy v1.2.0 PC Game 2026 Overview

Project Extreme x Despair is here! “Kazutaka Kodaka” and “Kotaro Uchikoshi” comes a brand-new adventure game!

Takumi Sumino is a totally average teenager living in the Tokyo Residential Complex, a place where every day is much like the last and nothing bad ever happens. All that changes when freakish monsters attack the town and start wreaking havoc. A strange creature calling himself Sirei appears and offers Takumi the power to protect those he holds dear… All he has to do is stab himself in the chest!

The next thing he knows, Takumi is in Last Defense Academy, a school in the middle of nowhere surrounded by a wall of otherworldly flames. He and 14 other students have been drafted into the Special Defense Unit, a team tasked with keeping the school safe for the next 100 days. How much are they willing to sacrifice to take back their normal lives and save the world from the grotesque school invaders?

The curtain rises on 100 days of war and despair…

Extreme Despair-Filled Endings

Takumi’s choices will decide his future, but there’s no telling what kind of consequences these decisions might have…

Defensive Battles

When the invaders attack, it’s up to you to protect the school in SRPG battles.

Use each student’s unique Specialist Skills to turn the tide of battle in your favor!

Free Time & Exploration

Spend time with your teammates to deepen your bonds, or explore the wilderness and ruins outside the school.

You can even use the items you find to craft gifts and get even closer to your allies!

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game may contain content not appropriate for all ages, or may not be appropriate for viewing at work: Blood & gore, Intense Violence, Partial Nudity, Strong Language.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.2.0

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : The_Hundred_Line_Last_Defense_Academy_v1_2_0.zip

Game Download Size : 32 GB

MD5SUM : 19784a55ca7cfe9e7280e66d3b9c1b48

System Requirements of The Hundred Line Last Defense Academy v1.2.0

Before you start The Hundred Line Last Defense Academy v1.2.0 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows10/11

* Processor: Intel Core i3-7100 / AMD A10-7850K

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon RX 560

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 32 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows10/11

* Processor: Intel Core i3-7100 / AMD A10-7850K

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 / AMD Radeon RX 470 / Intel Arc A580

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 32 GB available space

The Hundred Line Last Defense Academy v1.2.0 Free Download

Click on the below button to start The Hundred Line Last Defense Academy v1.2.0. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





