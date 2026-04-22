Tokyo Xtreme Racer v1.4.0 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing racing and role playing game.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer v1.4.0 PC Game 2026 Overview

Tokyo Xtreme Racer v1.4.0 delivers a unique blend of arcade racing and strategy-based combat. Instead of simple lap racing, the game focuses on intense one-on-one highway battles across Tokyo’s Shuto Expressway. Players freely roam the highways at night, find rivals, and challenge them to duels where both driving skill and mental pressure play a key role.

The core mechanic is the SP (Spirit Points) Battle System, where each racer has a health-like bar representing focus and confidence. Your goal is not just to be faster, but to break your opponent’s spirit by staying ahead, driving aggressively, and forcing mistakes. Smooth control, smart overtaking, and consistency are essential to win.

⭐ Key Features

Unique SP Battle System (strategy + racing combined)

(strategy + racing combined) Open highway exploration with free roaming

Over 450 unique rivals with different behaviors

with different behaviors Realistic driving physics with arcade accessibility

Deep car tuning and performance upgrades

Visual customization (vinyls, colors, stickers)

Skill progression with the PERK System

Officially licensed cars and parts

🕹️ How to Play

Start by selecting your car and customizing it

Enter the highway and explore the map freely

Find rival drivers and initiate a challenge

During races, focus on: Staying ahead of your opponent Maintaining speed and control Forcing your rival into mistakes

Reduce your opponent’s Spirit Points (SP) to zero

to zero Earn rewards (BP) after winning battles

Use BP to unlock upgrades and perks

Continue challenging stronger rivals to progress

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.4.0

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Tokyo_Xtreme_Racer_v1_4_0.zip

Game Download Size : 12 GB

MD5SUM : df55c0c8d91c6d99ebecab5ff0406801

System Requirements of Tokyo Xtreme Racer v1.4.0

Before you start Tokyo Xtreme Racer v1.4.0 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10/11 64-Bit

* Processor: Intel Core i7-7700 or Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or AMD Ryzen 7 1700

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti(VRAM 4GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 12 GB available space

* Additional Notes: 1920×1080 with graphics setting at Low recommended. SSD recommended.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10/11 64-Bit

* Processor: Intel Core i7-13700 or AMD Ryzen 9 7900X or AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060(VRAM 8GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6700

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 12 GB available space

* Additional Notes: graphics setting at High recommended. SSD recommended.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer v1.4.0 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Tokyo Xtreme Racer v1.4.0. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





