Resident Evil Requiem VOICES38 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Resident Evil Requiem VOICES38 PC Game 2026 Overview

Resident Evil Requiem Download For Pc Windows 7,10,11,Resident Evil Requiem is a next-generation survival horror experience developed by Capcom, marking the ninth main installment in the iconic franchise and released for PC in February 2026. Built on the powerful RE Engine, the game delivers a deeply immersive atmosphere with stunning visuals, realistic lighting, and intense sound design that heightens every moment of fear and suspense. The story follows FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft and veteran agent Leon S. Kennedy as they investigate a chilling series of events connected to the aftermath of Raccoon City, blending psychological horror with action-driven gameplay. Players can switch between first-person and third-person perspectives, offering both classic survival tension and modern cinematic combat. On PC, the game is optimized for smooth performance across mid-range systems, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of players while maintaining high graphical fidelity. Notably, the VOICES38 version gained attention in the gaming community for its modified release that removes heavy DRM restrictions, resulting in improved performance, reduced RAM and VRAM usage, and a smoother gameplay experience compared to protected versions . Overall, Resident Evil Requiem stands as a trusted, high-quality title that successfully combines legacy horror elements with modern innovation, making it a must-play for both longtime fans and new players.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: VOICES38

Game File Name : Resident_Evil_Requiem_VOICES38.zip

Game Download Size : 77 GB

MD5SUM : 44baa787fedf556fe82ce9aae0981209

System Requirements of Resident Evil Requiem Pc Game Free Download

Before you start Resident Evil Requiem Download For Pc Windows 7,10,11 Free make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 11 (64bit required) Processor: Intel corei5-8500 / AMD Ryzen 5 3500 Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1660 6GB / Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB DirectX: Version 12 Additional Notes: Supports 1080p gameplay (using upscaling, native resolution of 640p)/30fps. Note: Frame rate may drop when the processing load is high. An SSD is required.

