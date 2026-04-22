MOUSE P.I For Hire v1.0.1.8122 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.

MOUSE P.I For Hire v1.0.1.8122 PC Game 2026 Overview

MOUSE: P.I. For Hire is an action-packed first-person shooter that draws inspiration from the classic cartoons of the 1930s. Its black and white rubber hose visuals are drawn by hand, frame by frame, delivering a striking vintage aesthetic. Unravel layers of corruption with a thrilling noir-fueled detective story, lively environments to explore, an original big band jazz soundtrack, and a fully-loaded arsenal of cartoon weapons and devastating power-ups.

Meet Private Investigator Jack Pepper, a former war hero-turned-detective in a world where danger lurks even in the smallest mouse hole. Uncover the truth when a simple missing persons case quickly escalates into a complex web of intrigue, with corruption, kidnapping and murder all on the docket. Investigate the seedy underbelly of Mouseburg, battle heavily armed gangs and crooked cops, and discover clues to reveal the conspiracy buried underneath the surface.

From crackling machine guns to explosive firepower, each weapon in Peppers arsenal is designed to deploy non-stop cartoon chaos. Arm yourself with an array of classic, creatively twisted and experimental firearms, and consume powerful upgrades when you need that extra spinach-loaded punch! Lethal encounters and manic boss battles await in this boomer shooter-inspired, retro-vibed adventure – and the denizens of Mouseburg never go down without a fight.

Explore a diverse city playground, from dark streets to classic film studios, opulent opera buildings, poisonous swamps and underground sewers. With a myriad of cases to solve and collectibles to find, Mouseburg is truly a detectives delight! Use every tool at your disposal to wall-run, grapple-hook and double-jump through this unrelenting cartoon world.

* Black and white, hand-drawn rubber hose animation, inspired by cartoons of the 1930s

* Fast-paced FPS combat, where constant movement is key

* A thrilling single-player campaign that unravels a complex web of crime and corruption

* Over 20 noir-infused levels, teeming with mice, rats and shrews

* Fully-loaded arsenal of over ten unique weapons and equipment – with a cartoon twist

* Devastating consumable power-ups, capable of turning the tide of any battle

* Unlockable movement abilities and Metroidvania-inspired level traversal

* Original jazz soundtrack, featuring a big band orchestral ensemble

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.0.1.8122

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : MOUSE_P.I_For_Hire_v1_0_1_8122.zip

Game Download Size : 11 GB

MD5SUM : 3a7853c1e30a58a7a2976103679be3bb

System Requirements of MOUSE P.I For Hire v1.0.1.8122

Before you start MOUSE P.I For Hire v1.0.1.8122 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5 9500 / Ryzen 3400

* Memory: 12 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 / Intel Xe 2 Graphics / Radeon RX 580

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 11 GB available space

* Additional Notes: VRAM: 6 GB

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i5 9600 / Ryzen 3600

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce RTX 3060 / Intel Arc B570 / Radeon RX 7600

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 11 GB available space

* Additional Notes: VRAM: 8 GB

MOUSE P.I For Hire v1.0.1.8122 Free Download

Click on the below button to start MOUSE P.I For Hire v1.0.1.8122. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





