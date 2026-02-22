The Thaumaturge v77.229 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and role playing game.

A hero with a flaw

Wiktor Szulski is a thaumaturge, a master of mystical arts, who can peer into the hearts and minds of others, uncovering their deepest emotions, desires, and secrets. However, his powers also feed into his flaw of pride, which can present him with various opportunities or lead to negative consequences.

Untold mysteries waiting to be revealed

No secret or intrigue is safe when the thaumaturge is around. Your unique abilities will give you a great edge in solving detective investigations, becoming a savvy socialite or even dealing with the criminal underground. Explore the world using Wiktors perception, seeking personal secrets hidden in objects, that provide different perspectives on events that may seem obvious at first glance.

Taming mythical creatures

As a thaumaturge, you draw your power from the ability to summon salutors mystical, folklore-inspired demons that inhabit the ethereal realm. Use their powers to manipulate your foes, sway the minds of allies, and fight opponents in turn-based tactical combat.

Unique turn-based combat

Engage in deep, tactical combat against various opponents some physical, others more elusive. Wiktor’s thaumaturgical abilities let you bend the rules of reality, summoning demons to unleash powerful attacks or gain strategic advantages.

A rich gallery of characters

The early 20th-century Warsaw is a multicultural metropolis with inhabitants from all walks of life. Among them, youll meet historical figures like the monk Rasputin or Tsar Nicholas II. The story also introduces you to a gallery of characters connected to Wiktors troubled past such as his well-versed sister Ligia or Abaurcy, a childhood friend who turned to a life of crime.

Features:

Play an isometric RPG in which your choices will shape the final outcome of the story.

Use your unique skills to influence and manipulate other characters.

Tame the power of folklore-inspired demons called the salutors to gain an advantage when exploring the world and bringing adversaries to their knees.

Experience unique turn-based combat and defeat your foes using both the physical attacks and skills of the tamed salutors.

Meet a rich gallery of characters from the early 20th-century Warsaw.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game may contain content not appropriate for all ages (e.g. realistic violence, blood, partial nudity, use of tobacco, consumption of alcohol, mention of illegal drugs, cursing).

System Requirements of The Thaumaturge v77.229

Minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (6 core with 3,5 Ghz) or Intel i5-10400F (6 core with 2,9 Ghz) Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: Radeon RX580 (8GB) or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti (4GB) or Intel Arc A750 8GB DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 25 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD (Recommended), HDD (Supported). Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. Ultrawide screen supported.

Recommended: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (6 core with 3,5 Ghz) or Intel i5-10400F (6 core with 2,9 Ghz) Memory: 32 GB RAM Graphics: Radeon 6700xt (12GB) or Nvidia RTX 3060 TI (8GB) or Intel Arc A770 16GB DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 25 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD. Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. Ultrawide screen supported.



