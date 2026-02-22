Escape From Duckov v2.2.0 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Escape From Duckov v2.2.0 PC Game 2026 Overview

You wake from a strange dream to find yourself in the world of Duckov.

Beyond the safety of your base, enemies lurk in every corner. In this seemingly peaceful yet perilous world, you must tread carefully, exploring and scavenging for supplies.

Start your journey as an Average Duckordinary stats, one basic gun. Gather all sorts of curious items, build your hideout, upgrade your gear, and struggle to survive in the world of Duckovuntil you make it out alive.

Vast Maps, Random Adventures

Across five unique maps, ever-changing loot, elusive enemies, and shifting weather ensure no two expeditions are the same. Every raid is a surprise, offering a unique experience each time.

But don’t forget to extract in time, or you might lose everything…

Scavenge and Thrive

Scour the maps for valuablesmeds, gear, rare collectibles. You never know what you’ll uncover! Bring them back, sell for profit, and use your earnings to upgrade your Base and grow stronger.

Think it’s all junk at first glance? With the right touch at your workbench, scrap can become treasure.

Mod Your Weapons, Fight Your Way

Choose from over 50 weapons, ranging from top-tier firearms to a common wooden stick. Go loud in close combat, pick off enemies from a distance, challenge them head-on, or set up an ambush. And with an extensive mod system, you can build your ultimate weapon.

Dominate the battlefield your way. Go quackers!

Gear Up, Power Up

Start with nothing? No worries. Collect blueprints scattered across the maps to craft stronger weapons and gear. Diversify your abilities through expansive skill trees, upgrading your ranged, melee, and character attributes, and unlocking your true potential.

Each day makes you stronger than the last!

Complete Quests, Uncover the Truth

With 50+ hours of content for a single playthrough, you’ll chat with various NPCs and complete quests to gather clues. Piece them together to unravel the truth of Duckov. To be or not to be? Perhaps a third answer awaits.

Whatever path you choose, proceed with caution. Good luck, and watch your tail.

Mods & Steam Workshop

With the Steam Workshop, you can shape Duckov in countless new ways. Add weapons, craft custom maps, design fresh quests, and more. Mods keep Duckov fresh, surprising, and full of life.

But there’s even more waiting for you in Duckov!

Dive deep into the game to discover all sorts of hidden easter eggs!

(Alright, no more spoilers! We’ll let you discover the rest!)

So gear up, venture into the last refuge for ducks, and uncover the truth of Duckov!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v2.2.0

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Escape_From_Duckov_v2_2_0.zip

Game Download Size : 1.2 GB

MD5SUM : e664760b5a8bfbeeddc79c7cfc1ebcc7

System Requirements of Escape From Duckov v2.2.0

Before you start Escape From Duckov v2.2.0 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: intel Core i7-9700/AMD Ryzen 5 5600

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060/AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 16 GB available space

* VR Support:

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: intel Core i7-9700/AMD Ryzen 7 5700

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2060/AMD Radeon RX 6600

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 16 GB available space

* VR Support:

