Formula Legends v1.3 PC Game 2026 Overview

Formula Legends takes you on a journey through the sports most iconic eras. From the roaring machines of the 60s to the cutting-edge technology of today, experience the evolution of open-wheel racing in a beautifully stylized world.

DRIVE THROUGH TIME – Slide into the cockpit of legendary cars spanning decades of motorsport history. 16 unique models inspired by creations from the 60’s through to modern day.

ICONIC CIRCUITS, REIMAGINED – Race across 14 circuits inspired by historic racing locations, each evolving through the years. From sun-soaked yacht docks to sweeping elevations, these tracks blend nostalgia with a fresh twist.

MASTER THE ELEMENTS – Rain-soaked asphalt, strategic pit stops, and changing eras demand more than just speed. Fine-tune your racecraft, from battery management to slipstreaming, and chase the perfect lap.

LEGENDS BEHIND THE WHEEL – Every era has its heroes. Fictional drivers, inspired by real-life icons, come with custom helmets and skill perks: tire whisperers, wet-weather masters, and pit-stop strategists. Their strengths might just be the key to victory.

A JOURNEY THROUGH RACING HISTORY – Story Mode invites you to relive the defining moments of Formula racing. Compete in era-based championships, master legendary cars, and carve your name into history.

CUSTOMIZE & COMPETE – Create your own custom races and championships, climb the global leaderboards in Time Attack, and personalize your ride with modding support from liveries to helmets and trackside sponsors.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.3

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Formula_Legends_v1_3.zip

Game Download Size : 12 GB

MD5SUM : c54c3dd67cd49b1bc5d6ba1e08df10f7

System Requirements of Formula Legends v1.3

Before you start Formula Legends v1.3 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel i5 – 6600K AMD Ryzen 3 3100

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GTX 780 or AMD RX 480

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 6 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Intel i7 13th gen or AMD Ryzen 7 7800

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: GTX 2060 or AMD RX 5700

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 6 GB available space

