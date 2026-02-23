Monster Lab Simulator Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

Monster Lab Simulator Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview

FUEL YOUR SCIENTIFIC CURIOSITY

Monster Lab Simulator delivers the thrill of synthesis and tactical battle. Every experiment is a surprise, and every recipe is a chance to discover something legendary. Are you ready to manage the world’s most advanced monster lab?

Purchase mysterious essences, synthesize eggs, and complete their growth in the incubator to bring unique Fulus to life.

Discover hidden recipes by combining various essences. Obtain surprise Fulus and expand your ultimate collection.

Legendary Fulu Battles are about to begin. Prepare your squad and take your place in the war room.

Capture your Fulus with orbs and add them to your collection. These orbs will form your elite battle army.

Sell your orbed Fulus and reinvest to acquire new high-tech products. Expand your lab, accelerate production, and obtain even more powerful Fulus.

Merge three Fulus using the evolution machine. Unlock stronger abilities, higher essence yields, and brand-new tactical combat options.

Keep mischievous Fulus out of trouble, watch over them when they get naughty, and ensure your lab is always a happy, healthy environment for your creatures.

How lucky are you? Spin the lucky lever and win surprises to power up your Fulus.

Obtain special eggs from ancient ambers. Melt the ambers and reveal the eggs hidden within.

Fulus exhausted from battle regenerate in habitats matching their elements. Keep them happy by placing them in the correct elemental zones.

Monster Lab Simulator combines the thrill of synthesis and combat with the joy of collecting and the magic of discovering the unknownall within your very own monster laboratory.

Other Features:

* 20 Unique Fulu Families Discover 20 different Fulu lineages in your lab!

* Abilities & Elements 80 distinct abilities tailored to specific Fulu families and elements!

* Order Management Monitor the order screen and boost your economy by meeting market demands.

* New Areas to Explore Level up to unlock deep sections of the laboratory. Upgrade your facility, enhance machinery, and maintain hygiene.

* Assistant Trash Robot End the lab clutter; add the stylish and hardworking trash robot to your team.

* Daily & Weekly Missions New laboratory tasks await you every single day!

Finally; A Pair of Eyes Beware of the eyes that are constantly watching you in the lab.

System Requirements of Monster Lab Simulator Early Access

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows (64-bit) 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-2500 @ 3,3 GHz (4 CPUs) Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVidia GeForce GTX 1050 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 4 GB available space

