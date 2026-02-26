Do No Harm v1.2.6.1 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation game.

Do No Harm is a doctor simulator with a Lovecraftian twist. You take on the role of a village doctor, diagnosing and treating patients using ancient and often cryptic medical procedures.

If youre a fan of profession-related simulators or games that test your decision-making under pressure, Do No Harm is a unique blend of strategy and horror that will keep you guessing until the very end.

* Lovecraftian Atmosphere

+ Nightmarish entities that warp reality as you play, causing hallucinations, blocking your ability to interact with items, and even deceiving you about treatment results.

+ Anomalies creeping into your daily medical practice, impacting your Sanity.

+ Lovecraftian story involving the proxy war between Azathoth and Cthulhu over the island village and through it the world and humanity.

* 19-th century Doctor Simulator

+ Diagnose patients based on their symptoms

+ Use tools to narrow down treatment possibilities, and inject the patients with the medicine

+ Consult your Book of Medicinea beautifully crafted grimoire-like guide.

+ Experiment with remedies inspired by Early Modern medicine, and hope they work or brace for the consequences.

* Rich Story & Multiple Endings

+ Reputation system impacting how villagers act around you

+ Each diagnosis, treatment, and moral decision impacts the outcome, leading to multiple endings. Find all 12 Endings.

+ Survive 30 Days: Navigate the pressures of treating the sick while also surviving for 30 days in an increasingly hostile environment.

+ Will you save the villagers, descend into madness, or uncover the truth behind the horrors?

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.2.6.1

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Do_No_Harm_v1_2_6_1.zip

Game Download Size : 2.4 GB

MD5SUM : f16d2c55bee5f8e5a77aa69d63c0ab4d

System Requirements of Do No Harm v1.2.6.1

Before you start Do No Harm v1.2.6.1 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10/11 Processor: Dual Core CPU Memory: 2 GB RAM Graphics: 2 GB Storage: 2 GB available space



