ContractVille v1.8 Free Download

Deep content. Diverse missions. Thoughtful design. Welcome to ContractVille.

In Port Town, you start your journey with almost no money. Take on some work from the neighborhood and earn a modest income. Together with your friends, establish a business with up to 4 members. Enjoy the open world in Creek Harbour.

Accept a contract mission or buy a ruin. Engage in construction across small, medium, and large plots. Pick up your sledgehammer and get to work.

When life gets too stressful, sometimes all you need is a sledgehammer and a wall.

Clean up trash, extract broken furniture from the ruins.

Take the first step in a complete renovation of the land.

Decide how many floors your house will have based on the size of your land.

Create your dream house using the planner.

Place the walls, windows, exterior doors, and interior doors as you wish.

Categorize the areas and separate the rooms. Choose the size of each room and define its function bedroom, kitchen, living room, or something else.

Show your creativity!

Dig the soil with your shovel, prepare the cement, add reinforcement, and lay the bricks and tiles. Then move on to the interior construction of the house. Plaster, paint. Lay the floor tiles.

Many choices and customizations await you. You can paint the walls the color you want and choose the pattern of the floor tiles.

Customize your home’s appearance from top to bottom roof, balcony, porch, and even the garden. Its all in your hands.

Complete entire construction projects from the ground up. Once finished, furnish and decorate them to your taste or put them up for auction and turn your work into profit.

You can decorate every inch of the house and garden as you wish.

There are hundreds of decoration products and furniture suitable for every room. You will get design points for the decorations you make and will allow you to earn extra money. You can even customize the details of almost every piece of furniture.

When you receive a decoration task as part of a contract mission, you’ll be tasked with renovating a house full of outdated items. These items can then be sold at the Pawn Shop.

After earning a small amount of money, buy your office and sell dozens of upgrades.

Grow your company with the improvements you make.

Transform your office from an almost empty plot of land into a highly equipped business center.

Enjoy many developments such as wind turbines, a warehouse, a garage, a basketball court, a cafeteria, and a pool.

Co-op is not for you? If you are a solo player, you can hire workers if you want. (It’s also possible if you’re playing co-op.)

After setting up your company, you can build your own construction crew by purchasing the Worker Cabins upgrade in your office. Pay workers a daily wage and give them commands to use them in your mission areas.

* Mail Missions: Accept jobs in your neighborhood and as you complete a task, a new mail mission will appear on your tablet.

* Contract Missions: Choose between Demolish, Decorate, Logistic and Build missions.

* Go Green: Use the Go Green App on your tablet to complete various tasks and earn rewards. Green the environment by planting trees, plants, and seeds. Hang eco-friendly posters on the walls. Inform people about protecting nature. Advertise the vehicles in the game world. Rescue animals trapped in trash and clean up the forest. Fight the vandals and bring them to justice. Build a water mill to clean the river.

* Taxi: Become a taxi driver with your own vehicle. Take passengers to their destination and earn extra money. Also, if you want to get to a location quickly, you can call a taxi and be a passenger yourself!

* Cargo: Deliver cargo boxes from warehouses to designated locations. But be careful; some of them might be fragile!

* Recycle: Recycle the garbage you collect in the recycling factory and earn extra income.

* Cars: In ContractVille, dozens of different vehicles await you. At the citys three car galleries, you can explore and purchase a wide range of optionsincluding electric vehicles, sports cars, high-capacity models, and more.

* Emotes & Jokes: Youll also find plenty of ways to enjoy yourself with your friends. Slap your friend, horn at them, or throw whoopie cussion.

* Upgrade Your Skills: As you gain experience, you gain skill points and can choose which skills or tools to focus on. Having colleagues specialize in different subjects can make your job even easier. For example, while your friend can demolish faster, you can improve your tech skills.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.8

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : ContractVille_v1_8.zip

Game Download Size : 25 GB

MD5SUM : 6c3eec6acdae88de2a254cb5e43a7c1b

System Requirements of ContractVille v1.8

Before you start ContractVille v1.8 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i5-8400 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX-Vega 64 / GeForce GTX 1080 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 16 GB available space

