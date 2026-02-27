Project Motor Racing v1.6.0.0 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing racing and simulation game.

Project Motor Racing v1.6.0.0 PC Game 2026 Overview

Project Motor Racing ignites all the passion, beauty, and intensity of professional motorsport.

The Best, Nothing Less

Race across eras in 70 meticulously recreated cars across 13 iconic classes & 28 global layouts.

* Cars: From todays radical LMDh Hypercars to historys most iconic legends, each vehicle is a licensed masterpiece

* Circuits: Scanned for ultimate precision and authenticity

Racing For All

From sim racers to first-time racers, Project Motor Racing delivers:

* Single Player Career

* Online Racing Modes

* In-Game Events

* Packed 4-Class Race Experience

Simulation Refined

* First Principle Physics: New physics engine delivers unmatched handling realism and high-fidelity FFB

* Benchmark-Setting Physics Engine built on mod-friendly GIANTS Engine 10

* Factory Driver Program: Every cars handling painstakingly tested and approved by brand partners and hundreds of the world’s top racing pros to assure authentic levels of handling precision

* Immersive Sound Design: Motorsports ferocity captured like never before

Feel Every Second

* Living cockpits with visible G-forces, heat-haze, etc.

* True2Track

+ Dynamic Weather Conditions

+ Adaptive Racing & Drying Line

+ 24-hour day/night cycle

Project Motor Racing: Year 1 Bundle

Get the Group 5 Revival Pack, 3 Content Packs + the Year 1 Expansion Pack

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.6.0.0

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Project_Motor_Racing_v1_6_0_0.zip

Game Download Size : 18 GB

MD5SUM : cabc6398de34dc576d26813f16aa016e

System Requirements of Project Motor Racing v1.6.0.0

Before you start Project Motor Racing v1.6.0.0 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (x64)

* Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 (minimum 12 threads required)

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 580 (6 GB VRAM or more)

* DirectX: Version 12

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 50 GB available space

* Sound Card: Sound card

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11 (x64)

* Processor: Intel Core i7-10700 or AMD Ryzen 7 (minimum 12 threads required)

* Memory: 24 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3070 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 (8 GB VRAM or more)

* DirectX: Version 12

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 50 GB available space

Project Motor Racing v1.6.0.0 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Project Motor Racing v1.6.0.0. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





