Gatekeeper v1.2.0.10 Overview

The Heart of Time has been stolen by Chaoss most powerful minions.

You must follow its trail, reach the Throne Room, and face Chaos in battle. But the path wont be easy: before the final showdown, youll have to defeat Chaoss elite Sirens and the endless legions under their command. Experience sharp, unexpected thrills in this action rogue-lite!

Choose Your Gatekeeper

9 playable characters, each with unique skills to match your playstyle.

Team Up with Friends

Invite your friends to join you on this epic power-fantasy adventure!

Endless Combinations

Gain experience to fully unlock each Gatekeepers potential and combine their abilities with powerful artifact effects.

Find and Collect 100+ Power-Ups

Over a hundred unique artifacts with game-changing effects. Combine them into Triads and endlessly grow your combat power.

Unique Objectives

Each location features one of four mission types complete it to summon a Siren for an epic battle.

Unique Biomes

5 distinct planets, each packed with diverse enemies and powerful bosses to defeat!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.2.0.10

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Gatekeeper_v1_2_0_10.zip

Game Download Size : 4.2 GB

MD5SUM : 600fcb5df3dd26efb82ce67a6f3b0690

System Requirements of Gatekeeper v1.2.0.10

Before you start Gatekeeper v1.2.0.10 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS *: Windows 7 or above Processor: Intel Core i3-6100 Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: Geforce GTX 750 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 2 GB available space

