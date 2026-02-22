Abiotic Factor v1.2.0.23023 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and simulation game.

Home to the world’s greatest minds, GATE operates a global network of secretive research laboratories, spanning every field of scientific study – and the realms beyond.

As a GATE employee you extend the bounds of human knowledge, and seek to explain the unexplainable – including anomalies and paranormal entities: from gravity-distorting artifacts to supernatural creatures with an unbridled instinct for violence. Safety, security, and secrecy are of the utmost importance usually.

After a catastrophic containment breach, your workplace has become a cosmic battle zone: anomalous entities are on the loose, enemies from other dimensions are invading via portals, and an arcane military sect – known as The Order – is targeting personnel and entities indiscriminately, aiming to seize artifacts and put an end to the chaos.

Containment procedures have failed and help isnt on the way. Stranded miles beneath the surface, its up to you and your fellow scientists to band together, plan your escape, and make this underground complex your new home – for now.

Abiotic Factor brings a 90s sci-fi twist and rich character progression to the multiplayer open world survival crafting genre. Up to 6 players can choose their PhDs, build their scientist, gear up, and explore a massive subterranean complex, filled with supernatural artifacts, transdimensional foes, and science experiments gone awry.

Between alien threats hunting their next meal, trigger happy soldiers, and the worlds most advanced robotic security forces attacking personnel working overtime, theres no shortage of danger. As a scientist, fighting isnt your forte, so youll need to put your PhD to work to outwit your opponents: craft ingenious and outlandish tools, weapons and gear, from simple nets and wooden bats to laser-cannons and elaborate traps – everything your big science brain can muster!

Make yourself at home – youre here for the long haul. Scavenge resources from vacant offices and empty labs, raid vending machines, and steal company property to build a new base of operations as you explore the facility. When its time for a change of scenery, pack up your belongings and move them across the facility using handcarts, forklifts, SUVs, teleporters, and more.

Don your lab coat and earn your PhD: from Phytogenetic Botanist to Defense Analyst and Archotechnic Consultant (and many, many more), each with its own advantages essential to survival. Combine traits and skills, then level up to earn perks and abilities with your fellow scientists to forge a formidable scientific force.

Working at GATE may have been a dream job, but dying here wasnt part of your five year plan. Explore this massive underground facility as well as many worlds beyond and take full advantage of the most advanced technology unknown to mankind in this interdimensional sci-fi adventure!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.2.0.23023

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Game File Name : Abiotic_Factor_v1_2_0_23023.zip

Game Download Size : 6.3 GB

MD5SUM : 05452888baa87fe335e2bf5628154072

System Requirements of Abiotic Factor v1.2.0.23023

Before you start Abiotic Factor v1.2.0.23023 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 or later Processor: i5-9th Gen CPU or similar Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT DirectX: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 10 GB available space



