Disciples Domination v1.3.1.3350 PC Game 2026 Overview

Rule through the chaos! Fifteen years after Avyanna freed Nevendaar from the tyrannical grip of the gods, Disciples: Domination returns you to a realm hanging in the balance. In this dark fantasy strategy RPG with turn-based combat, take your place on Queen Avyannas throne and attempt to hold together a crumbling kingdom.

The fire of doubt burns scorching within her, sparked by the crushing weight of the throne in Yllian and stoked by twisted dreams of becoming one of the very monsters she once defied and destroyed. Paralyzed by fear and haunted by her own power, Avyannas rule begins to crack. Allies disappear and abandon her. An unknown force spreads strife and madness through her realm.

The choice is yours shape the future, for salvation or ruin. As you chase the truths behind the ceaseless conflicts, dark magic and lurking conspiracies infecting your rotting empire, youll face betrayal, strife, and shadowy schemes. Uncover the long-lost Mountain Clans, witness the rise of an ancient cult and confront a corrupted seer whose visions have awoken bitter grudges, while old enemies are on the rise.

It will take all your courage to save Nevendaar. Are you brave enough to face and embrace its darkest truths?

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

The game contains content that may not be appropriate for all ages, featuring fantasy violence and combat scenes.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.3.1.3350

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Disciples_Domination_v1_3_1_3350.zip

Game Download Size : 19 GB

MD5SUM : cf1a9ef7d5465a914e9eee49a4454f20

System Requirements of Disciples Domination v1.3.1.3350

Before you start Disciples Domination v1.3.1.3350 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Core i5-8600K / Ryzen 5 1600

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 580

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 18 GB available space

* Sound Card: Integrated or dedicated compatible soundcard

* Additional Notes: Medium Settings | Full-HD | ~40 FPS

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Core i3-12100 / Ryzen 5 3600X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 / Radeon RX 6600XT

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 18 GB available space

* Sound Card: Integrated or dedicated compatible soundcard

* Additional Notes: Ultra Settings | Full-HD | 60+ FPS

Disciples Domination v1.3.1.3350 Free Download

