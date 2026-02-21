Gas Station Simulator v1.0.2.51415 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

Gas Station Simulator v1.0.2.51415 PC Game 2026 Overview

Gameplay Overview

You start with a dusty, broken gas station that needs serious work. First, you clean the area, remove trash, repair equipment, and repaint walls. After that, customers slowly begin to arrive.

Your main tasks include:

Refueling customer vehicles

Managing the cash register

Restocking shelves in the mini market

Repairing cars in the workshop

Cleaning toilets and keeping the station tidy

Hiring and managing employees

As your reputation grows, more customers visit your station. Sometimes there is a sudden rush, and you must handle multiple tasks at once. This creates real pressure and makes the gameplay feel natural and engaging.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.0.2.51415

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Gas_Station_Simulator_v1_0_2_51415.zip

Game Download Size : 16 GB

MD5SUM : 0f97f02ee17445a1ffb2467ea420ed9b

What Makes It Interesting?

The game focuses on time management and smart upgrades. You cannot expand everything at once. You must decide:

Should you buy another fuel pump?

Upgrade the workshop?

Expand the store area?

Hire more staff?

Each upgrade improves customer satisfaction and income. If customers wait too long, they get angry and leave. So planning matters.

The desert highway setting also adds atmosphere. Trucks, sports cars, and regular vehicles stop by randomly, which keeps the experience fresh.

If you enjoy games like Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 or detailed management games, you will likely enjoy this one too.

System Requirements of Gas Station Simulator v1.0.2.51415

Before you start Gas Station Simulator v1.0.2.51415 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3 3.0 GHz or Ryzen 3xxx Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB VRAM DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 10 GB available space



Recommended: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 11 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5 (recent generation) Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: NVidia GeForce GTX 1070 or better 6GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 15 GB available space



