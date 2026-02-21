Absolum v1.1 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Absolum v1.1 PC Game 2026 Overview

Crafted with passion by the dream team that redefined side-scrolling beat ’em ups, Absolum mixes top-of-the-class combat action with modern roguelite elements, bringing all the vibes of the fantasy arcade hits of the past into an immersive adventure set in the original world of Talamh.

Talamh has been shattered by a magical cataclysm caused by ambitious wizards, leaving magic mistrusted by the common folk. Sun King Azra took advantage of this panic, enslaving wizards through his Crimson Order and placing loyal princes to rule over the conquered realms.

As Azras forces claim more and more lands, the high enchantress Uchawi and a small group of rebels rise from the shadows, wielding forbidden magic to challenge his oppressive regime and defy his absolute magic power.

Meet the outcast heroes of Talamh, each with their unique fighting style.

From the shadows of Yeldrim, Galandra emerges as an unstoppable force of nature. Her colossal sword strikes with deadly precision, combined with chilling, destructive necromantic powers. Her calm demeanor is a thin veil, barely concealing the furious anger brewing inside her.

Karl is the last free dwarf of Talamh. Armed with an ancestral blunderbuss and his bare fists, hes a master of close-range brawls and explosive tactics. What he lacks in reach at mid-range, he makes up for with raw strength and quick thinking, making him a stalwart ally in the revolt against Azra’s oppression.

During their ordeals, two mysterious heroes will join them on a quest to overthrow the Sun King: Brome, a wizard prodigy on a mission to preserve the future generations of his people, and the enigmatic Cider, a nimble skirmisher in search of answers among the scattered fragments of their own soul.

Absolum combines Dotemu and Guard Crushs mastery in beat em up gameplay with Supamonks’ best-in-class art and animation. With its fast-paced action and endless replayability, Absolum will challenge you with multiple paths to explore and unpredictable encounters for a new experience each time you play.

Take down Azras elite guard with a mix of rapid combo chains and spellcasting powers, unleashing moves that feel as raw as they are strategic. Use magical counters and rare items to turn the tide in your favor and experience a combat system that demands skill and timing, pushing you to craft new strategies at every run to wreak havoc among the enemy ranks.

Lead the uprising against Azra’s regime as a lone hero, or team up with a friend on your couch or online. Combine your elemental powers and synchronize your attacks into incredible chained combos!

The world of Talamh is an intricate tapestry brimming with secrets, stories, and betrayals. From the majestic mines of Grandery to the lush forests of Jaroba, every step of your odyssey will be accompanied by a magnificent soundtrack by composer Gareth Coker (Ori, Halo Infinite, Prince of Persia), with collaborations from Yuka Kitamura (Dark Souls, Elden Ring), Mick Gordon (Doom Eternal, Atomic Heart), and more!

Controllers are required to use the local multiplayer feature.

Game Version : v1.1

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

System Requirements of Absolum v1.1

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i3-540 or AMD FX-4350 Memory: 6 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 640, 4GB or AMD Radeon HD 5750, 1GB Storage: 5 GB available space Additional Notes: 720p @ 30 FPS



Recommended: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 11 Processor: Intel Core i5-2550K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580, 8GB Storage: 5 GB available space Additional Notes: 1080p @ 60 FPS

