Supermarket Chaos TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and indie game.

Supermarket Chaos TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Supermarket Chaos is a cozy organizing simulator about calmly putting a chaotic supermarket back in order. Arrange 4,668 products across 16 sections, including fruit, tea, frozen foods, books, wine, ramen, and more, and enjoy the quiet satisfaction of making every shelf feel right.

A Relaxing Supermarket Organizing Simulator

One day, the store-organizing robot GPT-9000 reached a philosophical conclusion: All positions are temporary, and all displays are violence. As a result, every product in the supermarket lost its place. (Fortunately, he was fired immediately.)

No need to worry. Now all you have to do is walk through the quiet store and return each scattered product to its proper place.

When a Messy Store Falls Into Place

At first, the store is a little chaotic.

Empty shelves, products left on the floor, sections that still need attention.

But as you put each item back where it belongs, the store gradually becomes a clean, comfortable space.

Pick Up Products, Find Their Sections, and Put Them in Place

Pick up each product, find the right section, and match it to the correct price tag.

Instead of rushing, settle into the rhythm of organizing and take your time completing the store.

One Completed Section, One Quiet Satisfaction

Empty shelves fill up with products, and mixed-up items settle into neat rows.

Each completed section brings visible progress and a quiet sense of satisfaction.

Skill Upgrades

Unlock and upgrade a variety of skills as you play.

Carry more products, find the spots you need more easily, and make the whole organizing process smoother and more efficient.

Key Features

* A cozy organizing simulation where you sort more than 4,000 products

* 16 sections including fruit, tea, frozen foods, books, wine, ramen, and more

* Gameplay focused on checking item names and locations, then placing them where they belong

* The visual satisfaction of watching the store become cleaner and cleaner

* A variety of skill upgrades for movement, carrying, searching, and more

* No time limits and no game over. A relaxed, low-pressure atmosphere you can enjoy at your own pace

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

All 3D models, music, and UI icons were created by humans. Generative AI was used for some in-game textures, localization, and translation.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Supermarket_Chaos_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.8 GB

MD5SUM : 0d3d4870d8d359a89493113918894803

System Requirements of Supermarket Chaos TENOKE

Before you start Supermarket Chaos TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i7-4790k / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 Ti 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 6500XT

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: 64-bit Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Supermarket Chaos TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Supermarket Chaos TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





