The Awakener Battle Tendency v1.102 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and role playing game.

The Awakener Battle Tendency v1.102 PC Game 2026 Overview

The Awakener: Battle Tendency

The Awakener: Battle Tendency is an action RPG that blends hack-and-slash combat with a deep loot grind and affix-driven builds. From a third person perspective, you command Awakeners to confront fates echoes. Across ever-shifting illusory battlefields, fight alongside warriors from different eras, defy the laws of fate, grow through life and death trials, and seek a way to defeat the encroaching demon lord, the Erosion King.

When Loot Meets Action

Experience the thrill of third-person action combat combined with large-scale enemy battles.

Each playable character features unique weapons, skills, and combat styles. Dodge, reposition, counterattack, and unleash powerful abilities by reacting to enemy attack patterns. As you face overwhelming enemy hordes and powerful bosses, adapting your strategy and mastering the flow of combat will be the key to victory.

As your equipment and build evolve, you’ll become increasingly powerful, clearing massive waves of enemies with satisfying speed and impact.

Equipment & Build Crafting

Equipment progression lies at the heart of the experience.

Discover a wide variety of randomized affixes, equipment rarities, talents, and progression systems. Different combinations enable vastly different character builds.

Focus on critical strikes, elemental damage, or create your own playstyle around unique item effects. Every new piece of loot has the potential to reshape your build and open up new possibilities.

Challenge & Progression

2050 hours of gameplay, depending on your exploration, build experimentation, and preferred level of challenge.

Every stage is individually designed with unique enemy encounters, boss battles, and progression goals. After completing the main journey, you can continue taking on higher difficulty challenges, perfect your equipment and builds, and push your character beyond previous limits.

Local multiplayer requires at least one controller.

Keyboard and mouse are supported for single-player gameplay.

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

This game includes AI-assisted content created during development. AI tools were used to support the creation of certain visual assets and/or design elements. All content has been reviewed, refined, and curated by the development team to ensure quality and consistency.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.102

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : The_Awakener_Battle_Tendency_v1_102.zip

Game Download Size : 25 GB

MD5SUM : eb18158030d74d3f1e3d15911e17a1df

System Requirements of The Awakener Battle Tendency v1.102

Before you start The Awakener Battle Tendency v1.102 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64 bit

* Processor: INTEL CORE I5-8400 / AMD RYZEN 3 3300X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 / AMD RADEON RX 580

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 28 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64 bit

* Processor: INTEL CORE I7-8700 / AMD RYZEN 5 3600XT

* Memory: 32 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2060 / AMD RADEON RX 5700XT

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 28 GB available space

The Awakener Battle Tendency v1.102 Free Download

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