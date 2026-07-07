7 Nights with Vroombi TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

7 Nights with Vroombi TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

7 Nights with Vroombi is a cleaning sim with a horror twist about cleaning a house at night. No matter what happens you need to get every dust, dirt and debris particle before the morning.

But what’s in the basement?

What is Lily afraid of?

Interactive Cleaning as a Robo-Vacuum!

Features

* A polished, one-sitting ~45min-1h15min, experience with interactive cleaning.

* Multiple endings.

* Being a tiny robot vacuuming up dust in a “normal” house.

* Eerie atmosphere!

* Stylized Environments!

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game contains mature themes, implies offscreen deaths, cleaning of blood, and may not be suitable for all ages. Please play at your own discretion.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : 7_Nights_with_Vroombi_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.1 GB

System Requirements of 7 Nights with Vroombi TENOKE

Before you start 7 Nights with Vroombi TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Quad-core Intel, AMD 2.5GHZ or superior

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Any DirectX 11 or 12 compatible card

* Storage: 1 GB available space

7 Nights with Vroombi TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start 7 Nights with Vroombi TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





