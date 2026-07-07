7 Nights with Vroombi TENOKE Free Download
7 Nights with Vroombi TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.
7 Nights with Vroombi TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview
7 Nights with Vroombi is a cleaning sim with a horror twist about cleaning a house at night. No matter what happens you need to get every dust, dirt and debris particle before the morning.
But what’s in the basement?
What is Lily afraid of?
Interactive Cleaning as a Robo-Vacuum!
Features
* A polished, one-sitting ~45min-1h15min, experience with interactive cleaning.
* Multiple endings.
* Being a tiny robot vacuuming up dust in a “normal” house.
* Eerie atmosphere!
* Stylized Environments!
Mature Content Description
The developers describe the content like this:
This game contains mature themes, implies offscreen deaths, cleaning of blood, and may not be suitable for all ages. Please play at your own discretion.
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE
- Game File Name : 7_Nights_with_Vroombi_TENOKE.zip
- Game Download Size : 1.1 GB
System Requirements of 7 Nights with Vroombi TENOKE
Before you start 7 Nights with Vroombi TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
* OS: Windows 10 64-bit
* Processor: Quad-core Intel, AMD 2.5GHZ or superior
* Memory: 8 GB RAM
* Graphics: Any DirectX 11 or 12 compatible card
* Storage: 1 GB available space
7 Nights with Vroombi TENOKE Free Download
Click on the below button to start 7 Nights with Vroombi TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.