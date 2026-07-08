Painting PC TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

Painting PC TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Start in a studio with one brush and absolutely no followers. Complete commissions, gain followers, unlock new tools, and work your way to becoming the next big thing on the Paintigraph app.

Turns out that art is subjective. One client thinks youre Michelangelo, the next is completely confused. Just make it work, get ratings, and get paid.

As your followers grow, you’ll unlock and expand the premium toolkit to paint even cooler masterpieces.

Take that sweet commission cash and spend it on cool furniture and decorations. Turn that minimalistic cabin into a studio thats completely your vibe.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Painting_PC_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 2.5 GB

MD5SUM : 28604cbc286beb83732a31d39001a141

System Requirements of Painting PC TENOKE

Before you start Painting PC TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 or equivalent

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Intel HD 4000 or better

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 / 11 (64-bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i5 or equivalent

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Any dedicated GPU or modern integrated graphics

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Painting PC TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Painting PC TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





