Soulmask RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, adventure and indie game.

Soulmask RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

Soulmask 1.0 and the Egypt DLC are available now

About the Egypt DLC

* A vast Ancient Egyptian open world: Explore a brand-new desert world as large as the base game, with direct access for new players from day one.

* Build your city in the sky: Use 100+ Airships parts and 6 distinct ship weapons to create your own Sky Base.

* Harness the power of the gods: Unlock 4 all-new evolved Masks and develop tribesmen through 325 new Talents.

* Face deadly new threats: Take on 3 main story bosses, 3 mechanical bosses, and explore 10+ large-scale ruins and dungeons.

About Soulmask

You are a survivor whose soul is tied to a mysterious mask. To survive this world, you must recruit the strongest barbarians, using the masks to possess and lead them toward a new era of civilization.

Recruit Barbarians with Unique Talents

* In the world of Soulmask, no two souls are alike. With over 871 unique Talents, Masteries, and Likes, your tribesmen offer infinite possibilities.

* From bloodthirsty warriors and lethal hunters to legendary craftsmen and master harvestersrecruit them all. Transfer your consciousness through the mask to possess any tribesman, transforming them into your ultimate avatar.

* The 1.0 update allows your barbarians to share their wisdom. Train your tribesmen and pass down skills to forge the ultimate, one-of-a-kind warrior.

Production, Tribe Management & Base Building

* Retrace the ascent of civilization: from humble thatch huts to impenetrable blackstone forts. Watch as your small settlement evolves into a majestic city.

* From the first seeds of agriculture to the roar of machineryexperience the true evolution of civilization in Soulmask through farming, beekeeping, weaving, leatherworking, smelting, and more.

* You do not walk this path alone. With a sophisticated command system, your tribesmen can automate every task. From gathering raw materials to managing logistics and assembly lines, you can design and transform your home into a fully automated industrial powerhouse.

Masks and Combat

* In this world, the Mask is a symbol of the gods. Each Mask grants a unique combat style, while the Mimicry System lets you embody a deity to turn the tide of battle.

* With 9 weapon classes, 88 weapon skills, and the infinite traits of your tribesmen, each battle is a thrilling test of skill to be experienced as you fight for survival.

Explore a Massive Ancient Open World

* Explore two ancient worlds spanning great distances, each with unique climates and ecosystems

* Rainforests, deserts, snow-capped mountains, plateaus, and islands that you must adapt to… or perish. Each environment demands different strategies for survival.

* Hunt for treasure in ancient ruins, battle mechanical enemies in labyrinths, or take on entire barbarian cities alone. This world is yours to challenge and explore.

Your gameplay, Your experience

* Freedom is at the heart of Soulmask. Single-player play, LAN(Co-op), Private, or Official Servers, over 200 customizable settings allow you to craft a world that is uniquely yours.

* In v1.0, we introduce three distinct playstyles: Tribe Mode for the builders and leaders; Survival Mode for the purists; and Warrior Mode for those who seek the thrill of brutal combat. Choose your style.

* Supports Steam Workshop and everyone can now unleash their creativity with our powerful Soulmask Modkits to craft a Soulmask experience unlike any other.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : Soulmask_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 23 GB

MD5SUM : f442cafc359a4183ef9f7ba4137c258b

System Requirements of Soulmask RUNE

Before you start Soulmask RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: 64bit -win10

* Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: GTX 970 4GB / AMD RX 580 4GB

* DirectX: Version 12

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 25 GB available space

* Sound Card: on board

* Additional Notes: SSD(preferred)

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit version) / Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

* Memory: 24 GB RAM

* Graphics: RTX 3060 / AMD 6700XT

* DirectX: Version 12

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 25 GB available space

* Sound Card: on board

* Additional Notes: SSD is highly recommended

Soulmask RUNE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Soulmask RUNE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





