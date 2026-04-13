Subverse Celestina Unbound Razor1911 Free Download
Subverse Celestina Unbound Razor1911 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing horror and indie game.
Subverse Celestina Unbound Razor1911 PC Game 2026 Overview
Subverse: Celestina Unbound is a major story-driven expansion for the sci-fi RPG/shooter hybrid Subverse, developed by Studio FOW. This chapter dives deeper into the dark, seductive universe of Prodigium Galaxy, focusing on the powerful and mysterious character Celestina. Blending tactical turn-based combat, fast-paced shoot ‘em up sequences, and narrative-driven exploration, the game delivers a unique mix of genres rarely seen together. Players command the starship Mary Celeste, recruiting crew members, upgrading systems, and engaging in strategic battles across space and planetary environments.
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: Razor1911
- Game File Name : Subverse_Celestina_Unbound_Razor1911.zip
- Game Download Size : 70 GB
- MD5SUM : 6582859b501dee1fa934185a867ca414
System Requirements of Subverse Celestina Unbound Razor1911
Before you start Subverse Celestina Unbound Razor1911 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
-
- OS *: Windows 7
- Processor: Intel Core 2 or AMD equivalent
- Memory: 1 GB RAM
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 200 MB available space
- Additional Notes: Network Bandwidth of 5Mbps for 540p, 3Mbps for 360p.
Recommended:
-
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core I3+ or AMD equivalent recommended for HD 1080p playback
- Memory: 2 GB RAM
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 500 MB available space
- Additional Notes: Network Bandwidth of 12Mbps for 1080p or 8Mbps for 720p.
Subverse Celestina Unbound Razor1911 Free Download
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