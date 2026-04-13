Subverse Celestina Unbound Razor1911 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing horror and indie game.

Subverse Celestina Unbound Razor1911 PC Game 2026 Overview

Subverse: Celestina Unbound is a major story-driven expansion for the sci-fi RPG/shooter hybrid Subverse, developed by Studio FOW. This chapter dives deeper into the dark, seductive universe of Prodigium Galaxy, focusing on the powerful and mysterious character Celestina. Blending tactical turn-based combat, fast-paced shoot ‘em up sequences, and narrative-driven exploration, the game delivers a unique mix of genres rarely seen together. Players command the starship Mary Celeste, recruiting crew members, upgrading systems, and engaging in strategic battles across space and planetary environments.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Razor1911

Game File Name : Subverse_Celestina_Unbound_Razor1911.zip

Game Download Size : 70 GB

MD5SUM : 6582859b501dee1fa934185a867ca414

System Requirements of Subverse Celestina Unbound Razor1911

Before you start Subverse Celestina Unbound Razor1911 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS *: Windows 7 Processor: Intel Core 2 or AMD equivalent Memory: 1 GB RAM Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 200 MB available space Additional Notes: Network Bandwidth of 5Mbps for 540p, 3Mbps for 360p.

