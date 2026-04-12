The Artisan of Glimmith v20260405 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, strategy and indie game.

The Artisan of Glimmith v20260405 PC Game 2026 Overview

You arrive in the lands of Glimmith, a kingdom above the clouds. Your newest benefactor has hired you, a famed stained glass artisan, to help him restore the area to its former glory. However, he has given you an unusual stipulation: use whatever colors you please, so long as you follow the rules!

A cozy hamlet, an enchanted forest, and a forlorn castle await. Keep your eyes open for hidden paths and secret puzzles nestled away for the most observant players.

* Curated, Not Generated: Experience a journey handcrafted by human puzzle designers.

* Variety: Discover over 20 unique rule types while you color, cut, and join beautiful stained glass artworks.

* Mastery: Optional finale puzzles put experts to the test. These challenges require you to use every trick youve learned to pass.

Create your own puzzles and share them with the community using the in-game level editor.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v20260405

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : The_Artisan_of_Glimmith_v20260405.zip

Game Download Size : 1.4 GB

MD5SUM : a7cba7f307b512dc988f747ae4bb742d

System Requirements of The Artisan of Glimmith v20260405

Before you start The Artisan of Glimmith v20260405 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS *: Windows 7

* Processor: Intel Core i3-8100 or i5-6600, AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVidia GTX 970 or 1050 Ti, AMD Radeon Pro 570, or a recent integrated GPU (e.g. Ryzen with Radeon Graphics)

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i3-9300, AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVidia GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 5500

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 2 GB available space

* Additional Notes: 4k video output requires a more powerful GPU

The Artisan of Glimmith v20260405 Free Download

Click on the below button to start The Artisan of Glimmith v20260405. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





