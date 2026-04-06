Dying Light The Beast Restored Land Edition TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and role playing game.

Dying Light The Beast Restored Land Edition TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Dying Light: The Beast is the next AAA Dying Light game and the best-reviewed entry in the franchises history. Packed with more than 40 hours of survival adventure, both in single-player and shared progression co-op, it delivers the most ambitious, modern and content-rich Dying Light experience ever created. Immerse yourself in the expansive open world of Castor Woods and get lost in the scope, atmosphere and innovation of this must-play survival horror.

A terrifying new chapter in the Dying Light universe begins. As Kyle Crane, explore the vast and unpredictable wilderness, uncover a deadly evolution of the infected, and learn to control the beastly powers awakening inside you.

“The Beast really is Dying Light 3. – GamesRadar+

The highest-rated Dying Light game ever, shaped by a decade of Techlands experience with the series. Everything fans love – immersion, exploration, physical FPP melee combat, grounded parkour, and the iconic daynight cycle – refined and elevated to the next level. A perfect return for veterans, and the ideal entry point for newcomers.

“Kyle Crane Steals The Show And Gives Dying Light Its Best Story Yet” – The Gamer

Dive into a gripping tale of vengeance filled with twists, shifting alliances, and characters youre never sure you can trust. Follow Kyle Cranes powerful journey as his fight for justice uncovers reveals dangers far greater than he ever imagined.

“Techland perfectly nailed it, the Beast Mode really makes you feel like you could tear through anything” – WCCFtech

Play as Kyle Crane, a hero with the DNA of both man and beast. Freely switch between two playstyles and face a fierce conflict that lead to the acceptance of the monster within.

“Melee combat is once again a highlight of the game, with heft behind every attempt to take out a zombie, and so many different weapons and modifiers to choose from” – Gamespot

Feel the full force of Dying Lights most physical combat yet. Your blows land with real momentum, enemies react believably, and your emerging beast-like abilities add intensity without losing the challenge and immersion.

“The night continues to be one of Dying Lights greatest gameplay” – GamingBIBLE

The distinct experiences of night and day, a signature of the Dying Light series, merge into one unique whole. Explore and scavenge by day, but remember the constantly ticking clock. Because once the sun sets, the night unleashes horrors that leave you with just three choices: run, hide or fight for your life.

“Running, sliding, jumping, climbing, and hopping around Castor Woods is a treat” – Kotaku

Feel the adrenaline rush of best-in-class first-person parkour. Jump from rooftop to rooftop and overcome any obstacle. And when thats not enough, grab the wheel of an off-road vehicle and ruthlessly tear through hordes of zombies.

“Techland brings its A-game when it comes to crafting a densely interactive, photorealistic world that frequently takes my breath away” – GamesRadar+

Next-gen visuals bring the hand-crafted zombie apocalypse to life. Every detail tells a story of survival. Lose yourself in the majesty of Castor Woods: explore the tourist town, industrial area, national park, farmland, swamps and more. All full of beauty and decay.

“Playing the game with friends is creating a different kind of experience” – GameRant

Band together with up to three other players in co-op! Brave the dangers of Castor Woods, where you can experience every encounter, every discovery and every twist as a unit with shared progress.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This Game may contain content not appropriate for all ages, or may not be appropriate for viewing at work: Frequent Violence or Gore, General Mature Content

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Dying_Light_The_Beast_Restored_Land_Edition_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 81 GB

MD5SUM : 6e6511c703ecb323954a0c1aff433931

System Requirements of Dying Light The Beast Restored Land Edition TENOKE

Before you start Dying Light The Beast Restored Land Edition TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or newer

* Processor: Intel i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1060 / AMD Radeon 5500 XT / Intel ARC A750

* Storage: 70 GB available space

* Additional Notes: SSD Required

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or newer

* Processor: Intel i5-13400F / AMD Ryzen 7 7700

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TI / AMD Radeon 6750 XT / Intel ARC B580

* Storage: 70 GB available space

Dying Light The Beast Restored Land Edition TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Dying Light The Beast Restored Land Edition TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





