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Death Stranding 2 On The Beach v1.1.53.0 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Death Stranding 2 On The Beach v1.1.53.0 PC Game 2026 Overview

Game Details

Release name : DS 2 v1.1.53.0-P2P

Size : 122.0 GB

Title : DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH

Genre : Action, Adventure

Developer : KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, Nixxes Software

Publisher : PlayStation Publishing LLC, KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS

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Store: click here

Release Date : 19 Mar, 2026

Technical Specifications of This Release.

  • Game Version : v1.1.53.0
  • Interface Language: English
  • Audio Language : English
  • Uploader / Re packer Group:
  • Game File Name : Death_Stranding_2_On_The_Beach_v1_1_53_0.zip
  • Game Download Size : 124 GB
  • MD5SUM : 0fb3a9da2b608118eb8568c55873c883

System Requirements of Death Stranding 2 On The Beach v1.1.53.0

Before you start Death Stranding 2 On The Beach v1.1.53.0 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

    • OS: Windows 10/11 Version 1909 or newer
    • Processor: Intel Core i3-10100, AMD Ryzen 3 3100
    • Memory: 16 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660, AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB
    • Storage: 150 GB available space
    • Additional Notes: SSD Required

Recommended:

    • OS: Windows 10/11 Version 1909 or newer
    • Processor: Intel Core i7-11700, AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
    • Memory: 16 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, AMD Radeon RX 6800
    • Storage: 150 GB available space
    • Additional Notes: SSD Required

Death Stranding 2 On The Beach v1.1.53.0 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Death Stranding 2 On The Beach v1.1.53.0. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.



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