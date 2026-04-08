Death Stranding 2 On The Beach v1.1.53.0 Free Download
Death Stranding 2 On The Beach v1.1.53.0 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.
Death Stranding 2 On The Beach v1.1.53.0 PC Game 2026 Overview
Game Details
Release name : DS 2 v1.1.53.0-P2P
Size : 122.0 GB
Title : DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH
Genre : Action, Adventure
Developer : KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, Nixxes Software
Publisher : PlayStation Publishing LLC, KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS
Store: click here
Release Date : 19 Mar, 2026
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : v1.1.53.0
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group:
- Game File Name : Death_Stranding_2_On_The_Beach_v1_1_53_0.zip
- Game Download Size : 124 GB
- MD5SUM : 0fb3a9da2b608118eb8568c55873c883
System Requirements of Death Stranding 2 On The Beach v1.1.53.0
Before you start Death Stranding 2 On The Beach v1.1.53.0 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
-
- OS: Windows 10/11 Version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel Core i3-10100, AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660, AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB
- Storage: 150 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD Required
Recommended:
-
- OS: Windows 10/11 Version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel Core i7-11700, AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, AMD Radeon RX 6800
- Storage: 150 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD Required
Death Stranding 2 On The Beach v1.1.53.0 Free Download
Click on the below button to start Death Stranding 2 On The Beach v1.1.53.0. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.