Death Stranding 2 On The Beach v1.1.53.0 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Death Stranding 2 On The Beach v1.1.53.0 PC Game 2026 Overview

Game Details

Release name : DS 2 v1.1.53.0-P2P

Size : 122.0 GB

Title : DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH

Genre : Action, Adventure

Developer : KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, Nixxes Software

Publisher : PlayStation Publishing LLC, KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS

Store: click here

Release Date : 19 Mar, 2026

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.1.53.0

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Death_Stranding_2_On_The_Beach_v1_1_53_0.zip

Game Download Size : 124 GB

MD5SUM : 0fb3a9da2b608118eb8568c55873c883

System Requirements of Death Stranding 2 On The Beach v1.1.53.0

Before you start Death Stranding 2 On The Beach v1.1.53.0 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS: Windows 10/11 Version 1909 or newer Processor: Intel Core i3-10100, AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660, AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB Storage: 150 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD Required

