Silly Polly Beast v1.2 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Silly Polly Beast v1.2 PC Game 2026 Overview

Embrace your inner demon or be consumed by it.

Perpetually unlucky Polly escapes a nightmarish orphanage… only to find herself trapped in the underworld.

The city was shrouded in fog. Deadly fog. They say that if you see such a sign, be careful. Your fog bracelet will illuminate the deadly fog red when it’s very close.

You’ll encounter denizens of the otherworldly realm – not all of which are against you – but none of whom are on your side. No matter how events unfold, never forget the pledge & pact you took that plunged you into this abyss.

Prepare for a unique gameplay experience, blending world exploration with battles from both side and top-down perspectives. Ancient forbidden knowledge will bolster your strength. With each new spell mastered, Polly’s power grows deadlier.

Explore eerie realms, confront haunting figures from Polly’s past, and master forbidden spells in a fight for freedom. Will you escape, or will the demon claim you first?

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game includes violence, blood, gore, and a few strong words.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.2

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Silly_Polly_Beast_v1_2.zip

Game Download Size : 4.9 GB

MD5SUM : 884e335569ba76df876d7ea189acfd2d

System Requirements of Silly Polly Beast v1.2

Before you start Silly Polly Beast v1.2 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS *: Windows 7 / Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5-3450

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX750Ti(2GB)

* Storage: 4 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS *: Windows 7 / Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5-7400

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX1050Ti(4GB)

* Storage: 4 GB available space

Silly Polly Beast v1.2 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Silly Polly Beast v1.2. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





