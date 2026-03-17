Wretch Divine Ascent v1.2.4 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, strategy and indie game.

Wretch Divine Ascent v1.2.4 PC Game 2026 Overview

Wretch: Divine Ascent is a 1v1 tactical auto battler game in a dark medieval style that was inspired by Backpack Battles and developed with Unreal Engine. Mix and match items in your backpack to create powerful combos. Purchase a variety of helpful items such as equipment, accessories, and moves from the shop, and fuse them to obtain special items that cannot be bought. Be carefulsome moves can counter each other! Getting the right combination of moves and equipment will be your key to victory.

The newly introduced character, “Pirate,” is the games first female protagonist. Using her firearm&machete and nimble footwork, she executes a deadly dance on the battlefield.

Available as a free character DLC, she can be unlocked in-game upon claiming.

You dive into backpack management right from the first match. Purchase moves, items, and equipment from the shop and formulate your best strategy. Your items can be combined to give powerful effects, and you can even fuse items to gain unique creations that no shop can provide off the rack. Choose your combinations carefully to give yourself the sharpest edge in your battles!

In the game, multiple characters are available for you to choose from: Knight, Plague Doctor, Ronin, Wujiang, and the latest to ascend the Long StairsPirate.

The characters have distinct features and cool styles that are further emphasized in the strategies and moves employed in battle. Use your backpack items to give your attacks unique buffs such as critical hits, speed boosts, and block enhancements. Connecting moves well will be crucial for victoryavoid moves that might counter each other, and build combos to allow you to quickly launch follow-up attacks after breaking through your opponent’s guard.

You undergo up to 10 battles per game, each against real players. Slash and slice your opponents in a bloody 1v1 fight to the finish. Players can battle at any time with no need to wait for an opponent to be online. After you win 10 battles in a game, you gain the chance to challenge the best players on the global leaderboard. The current demo version includes a 10-Win Honor leaderboard, where you can keep an eye on the enemy and make plans to rise to the top in Divine Ascent. Stay sharpthey’re watching too.

About the Version

Currently, there are 5 playable classes available, along with nearly 300 diverse items, gear, and attacks to choose from and combine.. We will continue improving and updating it as we progress in our game development.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.2.4

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Wretch_Divine_Ascent_v1_2_4.zip

Game Download Size : 3.0 GB

MD5SUM : 1dc7985e2b6bcaa54f13fe8ae68830d2

System Requirements of Wretch Divine Ascent v1.2.4

Before you start Wretch Divine Ascent v1.2.4 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

OS: Windows10& Windows11 Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X OR i5-11600K and equivalent or higher-level processors Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: GTX 1630 or AMD RX 560 and equivalent or higher-level graphics processors Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 4 GB available space



Wretch Divine Ascent v1.2.4 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Wretch Divine Ascent v1.2.4. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





