Lizards Must Die 2 v3.0 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Lizards Must Die 2 v3.0 PC Game 2026 Overview

LIZARDS MUST DIE 2 is a coop slasher game from the LEGENDARY theBratans team, aka SMOLA GAMES, developer of the LIZARDS MUST DIE franchise.

The deservedly un-award-winning franchise returns with a brand new, REVOLUTIONARY chapter.

The vile lizards, driven by their SECRET PATRONS, received NEW LIZARD TECHNOLOGIES and again insidiously attacked the lands of the RUS. HYPERBOREA is on fire, Baikal is polluted by FACTORIES for the production of lizard machines and only GLORIOUS HEROES can destroy all the damned invaders and drive them away.

What awaits you in the new part:

* A variety of BREATHTAKING locations: villages imbued with the RUSSIAN SPIRIT, the corrupted lands of the LIZARDS, as well as ANCIENT Russian settlements

* It will be possible to HUG A WHITE BIRCH TREE

* LARGE-SCALE BATTLES with crowds of lizards alone or in a team with SLAVIC BROTHERS in cooperative mode

* THE OPPORTUNITY to TRY on the role of one of the great Heroes, each of whom has POWERFUL and AWESOME ABILITIES and his own style of play

* BAM-BAM-BAM, Shoot a cannon and use unique abilities. This time EVERYTHING is SERIOUS, and all means are good to defeat the enemies. Whether it’s headkick or a shot from a cannon

* Dialogues full of sparkling HUMOR, deep HUMOR, as well as an elaborate story about the great war of the Rus AND the LIZARDS

* Feel the atmosphere of MASCULINITY, testosterone in the blood increases by 80 percent during the game. In the game, you can play as a PUMPED-UP RUSSIAN or a FIT MAN, as a FAT (but powerful) MAN or an OLD (but still strong) MAN

* The bear WILL TEACH YOU HOW TO FART

* Even more PATHOS and OVERCOMING, this time the lizards have become SMARTER and will try to crush you not only with NUMBERS, but also with INTELLIGENCE

NOT wait, BUT PREPARE for the release of a new part of the game. GOIDA, BROTHERS!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v3.0

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Lizards_Must_Die_2_v3_0.zip

Game Download Size : 8.3 GB

MD5SUM : bbed7d943cc3d72aee3c0659d3840505

System Requirements of Lizards Must Die 2 v3.0

Before you start Lizards Must Die 2 v3.0 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10, Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 3.20GHz

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 8 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i5-10400f 2.90GHz

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2060 6GB

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 8 GB available space

Lizards Must Die 2 v3.0 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Lizards Must Die 2 v3.0. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





