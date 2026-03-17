Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 v20260305 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 v20260305 PC Game 2026 Overview

Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 v20260305 Free Download offers a detailed ship dismantling and salvage simulation where players work in one of the world’s largest ship graveyards, breaking down massive abandoned vessels and recovering valuable materials. The gameplay focuses on exploration, strategic dismantling, and resource management as players move through huge shipwrecks filled with metal structures, machinery, and hidden scrap. Each ship presents different challenges, requiring players to carefully cut through steel walls, remove equipment, and transport salvaged parts using specialized tools and machinery.

As players progress in Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 v20260305, they unlock better tools, upgrade their equipment, and gain access to larger ships that contain more valuable materials but also more complex structures. The gameplay rewards careful planning because dismantling a ship requires identifying the best sections to cut, managing weight and hazards, and avoiding environmental dangers while working in tight industrial spaces. With its realistic mechanics, large ship environments, and detailed destruction systems, the game creates an immersive experience for players who enjoy simulation games centered on industrial work, exploration, and resource recovery.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v20260305

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Ship_Graveyard_Simulator_2_v20260305.zip

Game Download Size : 13 GB

MD5SUM : 12b1765aededea6da179adf2a7f3b6af

System Requirements of Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 v20260305

Before you start Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 v20260305 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 64 Bit

* Processor: Intel Core i3 3.0 GHz

* Memory: 12 GB RAM

* Graphics: Intel Arc 380, Nvidia GeForce GTX 960

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 8 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Recommend installation on an SSD drive

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 64 Bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5 3.4 GHz

* Memory: 12 GB RAM

* Graphics: Intel Arc 580, GTX 1660 Ti

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 12 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Recommend installation on an SSD drive

Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 v20260305 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 v20260305. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





