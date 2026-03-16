Mon Bazou v1.06 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and indie game.

Mon Bazou v1.06 PC Game 2026 Overview

This is Mon Bazou! Canadas foremost car building, maple syrup producing, street racing survival game! Were freshly into 2005, and the age of tuners and street racers is in full swing! Take your run-down and rusty beater and turn it into a real racer! Make a living by selling firewood, maple syrup, and cannabis to the folks living in town, and wager your hard-earned cash in a street race the same night! Do you pour all your winnings back into your car to become the ultimate menace on the streets, or invest it back into your maple business for even greater returns? Who will you decide to help along the way? These questions -and more- are yours to ask as you write your own story in the quiet Quebecois town of Saint-Clin du Fin-Fond!

Core Gameplay Features

Highly customizable primary vehicle with many cosmetic and performance upgrades

Many other cars, a truck, an ATV, and even a boat are available to drive

Install your chosen upgrades by yourself, turning bolts and throwing wrenches as you do

Rummage through a scrapyard for extra parts to sell, or even install on your vehicles

Very flexible RGB and Hexadecimal based painting system

Various trailers for towing, additional hauling capacity, and utility

A huge motorsport complex with an oval circuit, drag strip, and track course

Many named NPCs with uniquely Canadian dialogue, quests, and rewards

Multiple sources of income, from delivering pizzas to running a cannabis growing operation

Start a garden, but dont forget to water your plants and protect them from pests

A large map with several distinct areas, and many secrets to find hidden within

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.06

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Mon_Bazou_v1_06.zip

Game Download Size : 1.5 GB

MD5SUM : f9b36909f08d8850e4c8450bc48609dc

System Requirements of Mon Bazou v1.06

Before you start Mon Bazou v1.06 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7 (SP1+) and Windows 10

* Processor: x86, x64 architecture with SSE2 instruction set support.

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 500 series or better

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 1 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7 (SP1+) and Windows 10

* Processor: x86, x64 architecture with SSE2 instruction set support.

* Memory: 6 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 900 series or better

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 1 GB available space

Mon Bazou v1.06 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Mon Bazou v1.06. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





