Shape of Dreams v1.1.1 RUNE Free Download

Become the Nightmare. Master the dream. Shatter reality.

Shape of Dreams is a fast-paced action roguelite that fuses hack-and-slash combat, MOBA-style teamplay, and endless strategic variety. Journey through surreal dreamscapes where every battle tests your reflexes and every choice shapes your fate. Play solo for a tight, skill-based challenge or team up with up to three friends in real-time co-op, improvising distinct combat styles and forging powerful builds that can turn you into the nightmare your enemies fear.

Here, the dream bends to those strong enough to shape it. Wield an ever-changing arsenal of skills, modifiers, and artifacts to craft devastating combinations, break through impossible challenges, and carve your own path of progression. No two runs are ever the same, and no single meta will carry you to victory.

Why You Should Play

Depth From Day One | With 8 Travelers, 8 worlds, and unique boss encounters.

True Replayability | Every procedural run forces new tactics, and no single best build dominates. Four difficulty levels, Lucid Dream modifiers, and endless build variety keep every run fresh.

Made for Solo and Co-op | Tight, skill-based gameplay for lone warriors. Plus, synergistic chaos for squads of up to four.

More Than Just Another Roguelite | Its blend of skill-shot combat, spontaneous customization and co-op gameplay make Shape of Dreams a standout roguelite experience.

The Shape of Dreams Experience

* 8 playable Travelers with unique combat mechanics and upgrade paths

* 150+ Memories and Essences to customize builds and transform abilities

* 9 Lucid Dreams to twist difficulty in unique ways

* 50+ emotes & emblems to personalize your Traveler

* 8 worlds with handcrafted bosses, monsters, and secrets

The dream is waiting. Become the Nightmare.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.1.1

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : Shape_of_Dreams_v1_1_1_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 6.6 GB

MD5SUM : 0f3c4fea358f4c4aff8b2ea54cdf3b37

System Requirements of Shape of Dreams v1.1.1 RUNE

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 x64 or newer

* Processor: Intel Core i5-6400 / AMD FX-8320

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 960 (2048 MB) / AMD Radeon R9 280 (2048 MB)

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 12 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 x64 or newer

* Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 (2048 MB) / Radeon R9 Fury (4096 MB)

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 12 GB available space

