Escape From Yandere PC Game 2026 Overview

Story

Your childhood friend Yuki invites you over for a sleepover, but something goes wrong and you find yourself trapped inside her house.

You have a choice: obey Yukis wishes or try to escape from her.

Yuki is not the kind of girl you can ignore. If you take a wrong step, try to leave, or act against her will, she will get angry. And you really dont want to see her angry

If you listen to her and carefully follow her instructions, you might have a chance to survive the night.

Gameplay Elements

* Communication with Yuki happens through the microphone. The dialogues are pre-written.

* Yuki will ask questions, and if you answer incorrectly death awaits you.

* Explore the rooms, find clues, and decide how to behave around her.

* You will have to choose whether to stay with Yuki or try to escape.

The game is built around two modes

* Everyday Life you can talk to Yuki and fulfill her wishes. Any attempt to escape will worsen your relationship with her.

* Quiet Time Yuki asks you to stay in your room, but you dont have to obey. Its dangerous, but you can freely explore the house.

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

Translation into other languages.

Character voice generator.

Generate image of capsule for Steam.

Some textures for items.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

The game may contain content that is not suitable for all ages or content that is not suitable for viewing in the workplace, such as frequent violence or gore.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Escape_From_Yandere.zip

Game Download Size : 2.8 GB

MD5SUM : f880806c338c35830c18191f95b11429

System Requirements of Escape From Yandere

Before you start Escape From Yandere Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i5

* Memory: 6 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia RTX 3060

* Storage: 3 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Microphone required

