ROUTINE v20260119 Free Download

ROUTINE is a First Person Sci-Fi Horror title set on an abandoned lunar base designed around an 80s vision of the future.

Curious exploration turns into a need for survival when a lunar base goes completely quiet. Searching for answers puts you face to face with an enemy who is certain the main threat is you. Discoveries lead to deeper unknowns and the only way to go is forward.

Note: ROUTINE offers no waypoint markers, finding your way is part of the experience. Slow down, observe your surroundings, explore carefully, and review data to uncover the path forward.

EXPLORE: Roam through contrasting sectors of the lunar base, from deteriorating living quarters and tram stations to an abandoned mall.

OBSERVE: Investigate your surroundings and uncover crucial information to progress and piece together the events that unfolded before your arrival.

IMMERSE: Full body awareness, diegetic audio, and minimal UI help create a gripping and atmospheric experience.

OPERATE: Your Cosmonaut Assistance Tool (C.A.T.) is vital. Use it to access critical terminals, navigate the environment and identify clues.

SURVIVE: Run, hide, or attempt to defend yourself against unknown threats using the C.A.T. as a last resort.

