Hank Drowning On Dry Land Free Download

Hank Drowning On Dry Land

Hank Drowning On Dry Land

An adventure game inspired by your favorite dark saturday morning cartoons! (The runtime is only around thirty minutes as well. Pretend its a feature.)

The time-traveling vigilante Hank thought he was going for a nice drink, only to find himself poisoned! Paralyzed, he lies on the floor, drowning in a puddle of spilled beer. As his brain withers away, the hero embarks on a journey through his own subconscious. Will he find something there that can save him?

Some time ago we were lucky enough to get some funds from a government grant to work on a video game prototype. After a lot of work that initial prototype has turned into this. It’s a small game that has allowed the team to explore so many ideas we never could have otherwise. It was made with a lot of heart and love that couldn’t exist without this institution:

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

One of the games themes is alcohol addiction

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Hank_Drowning_On_Dry_Land.zip

Game Download Size : 3.5 GB

MD5SUM : 81a51e253b5c28b316a985956ff58a54

System Requirements of Hank Drowning On Dry Land

System Requirements

Minimum:

* OS *: Windows 7 or newer

* Memory: 12 GB RAM

* Storage: 5 GB available space

