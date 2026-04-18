Restore Your Island v20260412 Free Download
Restore Your Island v20260412 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and indie game.
Restore Your Island v20260412 PC Game 2026 Overview
Explore & plan explore the island, spot areas that need care, and choose what to restore next.
Clean & Repair remove trash, mend structures, Heal trees actions that let nature begin to recover.
Rebuild habitats use tools to rescue wildlife, and bring nature back.
Sustain through your journey revived trees and gathered fruit provide resources and energy to reach new parts of the island.
Bond with your dog pet, play quick mini-games, and get the occasional helpful cue or small reward.
Relax unwind by the fireplace with music, water ambience, sunsets and other cozy features
Grow & discover upgrade tools, unlock new areas, and uncover hidden secrets across a brighter island.
KEY FEATURES
* Clear, satisfying progress: every cleaning, repair, and re-greening shows immediate results.
* A companion with heart: your dog reacts to pets, plays, adds warmth to every session.
* Low-pressure cozy play: no combat, no harsh timers, play in short bursts or long, relaxing sessions.
* Secrets to uncover: hidden groves, buried treasures, and small environmental mysteries reward curiosity.
*This game does not support AZERTY keyboards
*This game is not fully playable on ROG Ally platforms
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : v20260412
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group:
- Game File Name : Restore_Your_Island_v20260412.zip
- Game Download Size : 6.1 GB
- MD5SUM : f2be29ef4e73bbed79ed1dd29dea3b6f
System Requirements of Restore Your Island v20260412
Before you start Restore Your Island v20260412 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
-
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i5-10400
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 / AMD Radeon RX 6600
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 5 GB available space
- Sound Card:
- VR Support:
- Additional Notes: The following system requirements are recommended for playing the game at 1080p resolution.
Recommended:
-
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (6–8 cores)
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3050 / 3070 / 3080 / or AMD RX 6800 / 7900
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 5 GB available space
- Additional Notes: The following system requirements are recommended for playing the game at 1080p resolution.
Restore Your Island v20260412 Free Download
Click on the below button to start Restore Your Island v20260412. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.