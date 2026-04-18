The Rogue Prince of Persia v1.0.7 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

The Rogue Prince of Persia v1.0.7 PC Game 2026 Overview

Dive into a thrilling and epic adventure, where every action pulses to the heady rhythm of an intense soundtrack. Master fluid, acrobatic, and responsive combat, paired with challenging parkour. Death after death, forge your own playstyle through exploration and encounters, perhaps you’ll find a way to right your wrongs and save the Persian kingdom envisioned by Evil Empire.

REWRITE FATE. SAVE PERSIA. DIE TRYING.

Shape the legend of a Prince spared by death, whose fatal mistake doomed his people. Try your best to right your wrongs: each failure is a new chance to explore different paths, discover secrets, meet new characters, and use the knowledge gained from past attempts to change your people’s fate and prove yourself as the true Prince of Persia.

MASTER A FAST AND ACROBATIC STYLE

As the Prince of Persia, agility is your greatest weapon. Dodge traps, wall-run, chain acrobatic combos, and strike with precision. Every movement is an opportunity, and every battle will reward skill and style.

FIGHT YOUR OWN WAY

Discover, unlock, and master over 100 unique weapons and medallions. Adapt, upgrade, and customize your build with each run, crafting deadly combinations that fit your playstyle.

ONE MORE TRULY UNIQUE RUN

No run is ever the same. Dive back into this ever-evolving adventure, where narration, metaprogression, difficulty modifiers, random events, and procedurally generated levels will always leave you craving just one more unique run.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.0.7

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : The_Rogue_Prince_of_Persia_v1_0_7.zip

Game Download Size : 1.5 GB

MD5SUM : 5bc21c4b36d477a23dc372ff973c7662

System Requirements of The Rogue Prince of Persia v1.0.7

Before you start The Rogue Prince of Persia v1.0.7 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2 GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.2 GHz

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 (2GB) / AMD RX 5500 XT (4GB)

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 5 GB available space

The Rogue Prince of Persia v1.0.7 Free Download

Click on the below button to start The Rogue Prince of Persia v1.0.7. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





