YAR Forgotten Throne v1.1 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and role playing game.

YAR Forgotten Throne v1.1 PC Game 2026 Overview

YAR: Forgotten Throne is a story-driven open-world RPG. Choose the path of a Warrior, Volkhv, or Archer, and journey to the lands of Borea to uncover what is poisoning the forests and wildlife with darkness.

* 100+ quests, each offering something different

* Two factions and three classes: Mage, Warrior, and Archer

* References, secrets, crafting, progression, active and passive skills, and character attributes

* Diverse biomes and three large settlements

* Alchemy, cooking, blacksmithing, enchanting, fishing, jewelry crafting, and more

* Multiple difficulty modes – from story-focused to hardcore challenges with limited saving

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

Language translations, except for Russian, were done using neural networks.

The playing cards in “Koschuny” were created with the help of a neural network.

The game cover on Steam was partially created by a neural network and touched up by an artist.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.1

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : YAR_Forgotten_Throne_v1_1.zip

Game Download Size : 8.0 GB

MD5SUM : f04a325703d47b00c1081d31e3f49c97

System Requirements of YAR Forgotten Throne v1.1

Before you start YAR Forgotten Throne v1.1 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 8, 10, 11 (64-bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i5

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 or AMD Radeon RX 480

* Storage: 9 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 8, 10, 11 (64-bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i7-2520 or AMD FX-6300 or better

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 560

* Storage: 12 GB available space

YAR Forgotten Throne v1.1 Free Download

Click on the below button to start YAR Forgotten Throne v1.1. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





