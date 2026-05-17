Project Songbird TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Project Songbird TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

SUMMARY

Project Songbird is a first-person cinematic narrative psychological horror game from Conner Rush and his studio FYRE Games, the developer behind the critically praised games Summerland and We Never Left (from Dread X Collection 5). Take control of Dakota, a career musician who, amidst writer’s block, decides to isolate themself in a cabin in the remote Appalachian forest in order to record their next album. Take in this gripping tale, explore the natural environment and haunting dreamscapes, and fight to survive in this short horror experience.

* A dark, enthralling 4-5 hour narrative to keep you hooked and guessing until the end.

* Gorgeous visuals as you traverse numerous and diverse environments, presented with a cinematic, film-like aesthetic.

* Ranged and melee combat with upgradeable weapons to help you survive your nightmarish journey

* A stellar voice cast, starring Valerie Rose Lohman (What Remains of Edith Finch, Wolfenstein: Youngblood), Jonah Scott (Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Date Everything), and Aleks Le (Persona 3: Reload, Marvel Rivals, Ghost of Yotei)

* A beautifully dynamic and haunting soundtrack composed and performed by Jacob Noska, and Jonah Henthorne: members of the band Auric Echoes

MESSAGE FROM THE DEVELOPER

Hi, everyone! This is Conner. I just wanted to briefly say thank you for checking out my game and an extra special thank you to anyone who’s supported me in any way throughout the creation of it. This is by far the most personal game I’ve ever made, and I think that’ll be easy to see for anybody who plays through it. Much of the process for making this game involved just trying a bunch of weird ideas, and I think that, in the end, it all came together really well. No matter what, I’m proud of it, and I’m very happy to have made it. I hope it can help you in the way that it’s helped me. Thank you!

Feel free to reach out with any questions, comments, or concerns. Just keep in mind that I’m a solo developer and will respond to the best of my ability 🙂

NOTICE

This game is still actively in development. Information on this page is subject to change as the game’s development progresses further.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game contains references to and depictions of suicide and animal death.

Key Features

Fast-paced sci-fi action gameplay

Story-driven futuristic adventure

Stylish combat with powerful abilities

Challenging enemies and boss fights

Detailed futuristic environments to explore

Character upgrades and progression system

Advanced weapons and combat mechanics

Smooth movement and responsive controls

Atmospheric soundtrack and visual effects

Exploration, missions, and hidden secrets

Immersive world-building and cinematic moments

Dynamic gameplay with action-packed encounters

How to Play

In Project Songbird, players control a skilled fighter equipped with advanced weapons and abilities. Explore futuristic environments, complete missions, defeat hostile enemies, and uncover hidden mysteries throughout the world. Use quick movement, precise attacks, and tactical abilities to survive dangerous encounters and progress through the story.

As you advance, you can unlock upgrades, improve combat skills, and collect powerful equipment that helps during tougher battles and boss fights. Careful timing, strategy, and exploration are important for success.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Project_Songbird_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 7.7 GB

MD5SUM : 12da963e09f1d6b1ae873a748fc1e1a6

System Requirements of Project Songbird TENOKE

Before you start Project Songbird TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 or later, 64-bit version Processor: Intel Core i5 4690 | AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580 DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 6 GB available space Sound Card: Any VR Support: None Additional Notes: Supports DLSS and FSR2. Does NOT support resolutions wider than 21:9.

