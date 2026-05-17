Meltopia TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and indie game.

Meltopia TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Meltopia is a minimalist game that takes you to a snowy world full of mysteries and glacial secrets. You’ll explore its frozen landscapes, melt the snow, collect valuable resources and ancient artifacts. Bring them back to your hub platform, where they will gradually thaw.

But your ultimate goal is to find and assemble the remains of an ancient Mammoth!

Melt the Snow

Snow isnt an obstacleits the way forward. Use a heat gun and other tools to unlock frozen areas and delve deeper into the icy world of Meltopia.

Gather Resources and Artifacts

Rare resources and ancient artifacts are hidden in the snow-covered expanse. Every discovery brings you closer to uncovering the story of this frozen world.

Experience the Contrast

Beneath the snow lies a completely different world: icy caves, the sound of dripping water, and shimmering reflections on the walls. This unexpected transition creates a striking contrast and enhances the feeling of exploration.

Uncover Hidden Secrets

Icy caves, snowy tunnels, and forgotten dungeons hold many secrets. Explore every corner to uncover surprising stories and hidden passages.

Use Dynamite

When heat isnt enoughits time for explosions! Dynamite will help you blast through thick layers of ice and access hard-to-reach areas.

Upgrade Your Heat Gun

Over time, you can enhance your arsenal. Upgrade your heat gun to melt snow faster and defeat icy enemies more effectively.

Dont Let the Cold Win!

Everything in this frozen world resists your warmth. But you have the power to melt the ice, awaken ancient secrets, and collect the Mammoths remains. Dont stopMeltopia awaits its hero.

The game offers a slow-paced, relaxing experience with no strict rules, allowing you to explore, thaw, and uncover mysteries at your own pace.

Features

Survival horror gameplay experience

Dark and atmospheric environments

Intense enemy encounters and combat

Exploration-focused adventure mechanics

Challenging puzzles and hidden secrets

Resource collection and survival systems

Story-driven progression and mysteries

Detailed world design and immersive visuals

Suspenseful soundtrack and sound effects

Unlockable weapons and equipment

Dangerous creatures and boss encounters

Smooth controls and cinematic gameplay moments

How to Play

In Meltopia, players must explore abandoned locations, search for useful resources, solve puzzles, and survive against deadly enemies. Careful exploration and resource management are important as danger can appear at any moment. Use weapons, tools, and strategic movement to defend yourself while uncovering the secrets behind the collapsing world.

As the game progresses, players unlock new areas, stronger equipment, and hidden story elements that reveal the truth behind the nightmare surrounding Meltopia.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Meltopia_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 2.7 GB

MD5SUM : 42aa55a8cb65a1190ca3396c1eccb2d1

System Requirements of Meltopia TENOKE

Before you start Meltopia TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: intel core i5, 1.5 GHz and up

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: 1 Gb dedicated video card, shader model 3.0+

* DirectX: Version 10

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Meltopia TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Meltopia TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





