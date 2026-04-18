PC Building Simulator 2 v1.15.06 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and indie game.

PC Building Simulator 2 v1.15.06 PC Game 2026 Overview

Build your very own PC empire, from simple diagnosis and repairs to bespoke, boutique creations that would be the envy of any enthusiast. With an ever-expanding marketplace full of real-world components you can finally stop dreaming of that ultimate PC and get out there, build it and see how it benchmarks in 3DMark!

PC Building Simulator has already enjoyed viral success with over 650,000+ downloads of its pre-alpha demo and has now been lovingly developed into a fully-fledged simulation to allow you to build the PC of your dreams.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.15.06

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : PC_Building_Simulator_2_v1_15_06.zip

Game Download Size : 5.0 GB

MD5SUM : 635528ee7b1a85ea85e79dec7019238c

System Requirements of PC Building Simulator 2 v1.15.06

MINIMUM :

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, 4 GB or AMD Radeon R9 380X, 4 GB

Other: Details: 1080p @ 30 FPS w/o MSAA

RECOMMENDED :

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 12 GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super, 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT, 6 GB

Other: Details: 1080p @ 60 FPS w/ 2x MSAA

PC Building Simulator 2 v1.15.06 Free Download

Click on the below button to start PC Building Simulator 2 v1.15.06. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





