No Vacation for an Executioner v1.22 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.

No Vacation for an Executioner v1.22 PC Game 2026 Overview

Before Purchasing, IMPORTANT ———————————————————–

It’s Retro Including The Control. You can imagine the control feeling is like Old Resident Evil 4 or Old Silent Hill at PS2. Intentionally back to PS2 feeling. Please TRY THE DEMO before purchasing to make sure you like this control style.

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Before Purchasing, IMPORTANT ———————————————————–

It’s Retro Including The Control. You can imagine the control feeling is like Old Resident Evil 4 or Old Silent Hill at PS2. Intentionally back to PS2 feeling. Please TRY THE DEMO before purchasing to make sure you like this control style.

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About

It’s a story about a frustrated executioner in late 17th century. He felt sick at his job and ran away from the gallows. It aroused a riot of monsters, he had to clean up this cruel mess, and find out the truth about the “Gloomy Oil” of this crazy world.

It’s a Retro PS2 style Horror Action-RPG, you will use various skill to survive, beat your enemy and explore forward.

It’s a solo-make indie game.

Inspired by the Book : The Hangman of Paris by Claude Cueni, and the Paintings of Zdzisaw Beksinski. (But it’s a story nothing about any Sanson family)

Recommended to use gamepad such as Xbox controler or PS DualShock. Keyboard players can also use Arrow Keys to control the camera. If using mouse, please trigger the “Use mouse” option at “Config” menu.

Unique art style

Special art style makes you immerse into the nightmare of executioner. Half sketch half real rendering a different kind of Baroque times.

Small Tips

The vibe and story-telling look quite souls-like, but actually the game mechanics is very different. It’s more close to survival horror and you don’t need to collect souls to level up. What you need to do is to survive by any means necessary, and explore forward.

Different battle system

This battle machanic encourages you to make critical STAB, back STAB, and keep PARRY to make the EXECUTION HIT, and use your GUN properly, not encourage to fight directly with normal melee attack.

Attire system

Various attires and hats can be changed, they also have different functions. Update your outfit and catch the fashion of early 18th century.

Item transfer system

Collect different items on the road and transfer them into valuable resource, like different kinds of bullets or herbs for example.

Multi-Endings

More than 4 defferent endings. The first time playing takes about 5-10 hours. If you trigger some special endings, it would be much shorter or much longer.

Before Purchasing, IMPORTANT ———————————————————–

It’s Retro Including The Control. You can imagine the control feeling is like Old Resident Evil 4 or Old Silent Hill at PS2. Intentionally back to PS2 feeling. Please TRY THE DEMO before purchasing to make sure you like this control style.

——————————————————————————————–

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This Game may contain content not appropriate for all ages, or may not be appropriate for viewing at work: Frequent Violence or Gore, General Mature Content

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.22

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : No_Vacation_for_an_Executioner_v1_22.zip

Game Download Size : 2.2 GB

MD5SUM : deb9433cc60220c79d86a3ec6f4f3188

System Requirements of No Vacation for an Executioner v1.22

Before you start No Vacation for an Executioner v1.22 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: windows 10

* Processor: intel i3

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 1 GB available space

* Sound Card: Realtek Audio

Recommended:

* OS: windows 10

* Processor: Intel i5

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GTX1050

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 2 GB available space

* Sound Card: Realtek Audio

No Vacation for an Executioner v1.22 Free Download

Click on the below button to start No Vacation for an Executioner v1.22. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





