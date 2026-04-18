City Tales Medieval Era v1.1.0.0 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and indie game.

City Tales Medieval Era v1.1.0.0 PC Game 2026 Overview

Become the leader your people need, shaping their districts and providing them with the means to thrive and expand your grand kingdom. But dont fret my Liege; you are not alone. Companions with invaluable skills will aid you in this endeavour as their fates become intertwined with your City Tales.

* Multiple maps to choose from: Start your new realm in one of the two beautiful locations available.

* Organic cities: Forsake rigid grids and shape large cities that evolve naturally with a unique district zoning tool.

* A relaxing pace with challenges: Enjoy rewarding play in a beautiful medieval world, where challenges emerge from the evolution of your city and it’s economy.

* A leader of the people: With your companions, who’s skills develop with your guidance, create a city to the peoples needs and desires.

For all walks of life

Each district has its own needs and desires, depending on the people who live there. Some citizens will love a tavern, whilst others prefer the peace of a church. But each area will evolve based on your choices.

A Swift and Impactful Economy

Guide the pulse of a bustling economy. Balance resources with swift, wise decisions and lay the groundwork for your city to rise like a beacon of medieval progress.

Beautify your glorious city your own way

With a variety of decorations, truly make this city your own by customizing your buildings and streets. Show off your prosperity!

Advisors by your side

With 9 companions, bring strength and knowledge to your citys economy and story alike. By placing them in charge of vital points of production, they train them to become autonomous and add bonuses. Help them in their own missions to bring even more depth to your city and it’s people.

A canvas full of tales

City Tales is graced with a gentle atmosphere and a hand-painted vibrancy, breathing warmth and wonder into every stone and timber. Discover how you’d like to flow with this land to paint your own story.

New ways to customize

Change the layouts and exteriors of select buildings and wonders!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.1.0.0

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : City_Tales_Medieval_Era_v1_1_0_0.zip

Game Download Size : 4.1 GB

MD5SUM : 2c1a37405265b6f7a39e7d28400cc635

System Requirements of City Tales Medieval Era v1.1.0.0

Before you start City Tales Medieval Era v1.1.0.0 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS: Windows 10/11 Processor: Ryzen 3 1300X/Intel Core i3 9100 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 470 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 12 GB available space

